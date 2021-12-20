Even Professional Cleaners Say This Best-Selling Microfiber Mop Is Their 'Favorite by Far' — and It's 33% Off
While holiday parties are filled with joyful memories, they usually result in snowy boot tracks, cookie crumb trails, and glittery floors. Luckily, a good mop can take care of those sticky messes in minutes. Over 13,000 Amazon shoppers turn to this microfiber mop that sweeps and mops floors in one handy tool — and it's 33 percent off today, only.
This holiday season, equip yourself with the Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System that takes the stress out of hosting with its reusable cleaning pads that tackles messes on all hard floor types including wood, laminate, tile, and vinyl. The best-selling mop comes with four reusable pads, including two machine-washable microfiber pads and two scrub pads for extra-tough messes. Both pads can be used dry or wet (with a cleaning solution) that sweep and mop to effectively pick up dirt, dust, and hair from your floors. Shoppers even say the mop "cleans way better than the Swiffer, both picking up more as well as staying wet longer."
The cleaning device's aluminum telescoping handle is sturdy, yet lightweight, and has a 360-degree swivel, so you can easily maneuver around furniture and tight corners. It even extends up to 60 inches to clean windows and walls.
A major highlight of this top-rated mop, according to reviewers? It actually picks up dirt and hair instead of just pushing the mess around. One shopper even said it's the "the best mop I've ever used, especially [when dealing] with pet hair."
Even professional cleaners are impressed by the mop because it can get into tight spots on floors and walls, with one pointing out that it cuts cleaning time down by more than half. Another pro cleaner said the mop is their "favorite by far," adding that it will "catch any pet hair, dirt, or leaves that I missed when vacuuming."
