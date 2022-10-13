You Can Still Get the Mop System Shoppers Say Cuts Their Cleaning Time 'by More Than Half' on Sale at Amazon

It’s just $31 for one more day

By Lauren Fischer
Published on October 13, 2022

Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System
Photo: Amazon

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale may be over, but the good news is there are still deals to shop — but not for long.

Now is an ideal time to invest in cleaning products that you may have had on the back burner, but are still itching to buy, and for good reason. One of the top deals still left over from the Prime Early Access Sale is the Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System, which is now on sale for 38 percent off, bringing the price down to $31. But you can only get it at this sale price for the next 24 hours, so it may be worth adding to your cart right now.

The microfiber mop system, which acts as both a wet and dry mop, comes with an extendable handle that reaches up to 60 inches, two scrubbing pads for tougher messes, two soft microfiber pads for easier cleaning jobs, and a 360-degree rotating mop head so you can tackle and maneuver any hard-to-reach areas.

Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System
Amazon

Buy It! Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System, $30.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

The thick microfiber pads offer a gripping technology to easily capture dirt and even pet hair, and are absorbent enough for spills or other accidents. The pads can also be used on any hard floor surface, including laminate, hardwood, tile, stone, and cement, and they have protective edges that won't damage your walls. So the next time you have a spill, skip the paper towels and break out this mop. And as an added bonus, the pads are washable and reusable up to 100 times.

With more than 15,000 perfect ratings at Amazon, it's no wonder shoppers are loving how efficient the mop is, and how much dirt it visibly removes from their floors, all without leaving a film or residue behind. One five-star reviewer, who said they own an Airbnb, noted that "this mop cut my time [cleaning] the floors by more than a half… another great environmental asset of the product is that I use less water by eliminating the need for a bucket of water."

Another shopper said they like the mop's ease of use as compared to similar products. "[It] glides very easily, covers more space, and doesn't require frequent cleaning," they wrote. The reviewer highlighted the sturdiness of the handle and mop head, too. Plus, many shoppers have shared how they appreciated the simple touch of a handwritten note they received in the package from this small business.

Forget the struggle to achieve sparkling floors, and grab the hassle-free "gem" that is the Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System at its low price today before the deal ends.

