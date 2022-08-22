Deal Alert! This Microfiber Mop Makes Reviewers 'Look Forward' to Cleaning — and It's 60% Off Today Only

This is the cheapest it’s ever been

By
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti

Published on August 22, 2022 10:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System
Photo: Amazon

Real talk: Cleaning isn't fun. But this necessary evil is made more bearable with the right cleaning tools, and one of the most popular ones on Amazon is the cheapest it's ever been — today only.

The Turbo Microfiber Cleaning System is a wet mop and dry sweeper in one. It has a light yet sturdy aluminum handle that extends up to 60 inches to reach tall windows and rafters, and the cleaning head turns a full 360 degrees to pivot quickly on floors while it locks in pet hair, crumbs, dirt, and debris.

The cleaner comes with four pads — two microfiber pads for daily cleaning and two scrubbers for tougher, stuck-on messes — that can each be used with or without liquid cleaners.

Typically, this cleaning system sells on Amazon for $50, but today only, it's a featured Deal of the Day and is on sale for only $20 — which is 60 percent off.

Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System
Amazon

Buy It! Turbo Microfiber Cleaning System, $19.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

The pads are safe to use on nearly any type of flooring, including laminate, hardwood, vinyl, and tile, and they're machine-washable, making them far more environmentally friendly than their brand name single-use competitors. In fact, several of the 14,700 shoppers who left a five-star rating for the Turbo Mop made this comparison, with one writing that it's "way better than Swiffer."

Another person said they've "tried every style of mop imaginable" and can declare the Turbo Mop as "the best one ever." They noted the mop's "agility" when swiveling underneath furniture to reach every speck of hidden dust and pet hair, and that cleaning the pads is "easy and convenient." Even as a senior citizen with limited mobility, they no longer dread daily mopping — instead, they "actually look forward to it."

Turn your chores into something you no longer dread by ordering the Turbo Microfiber Cleaning System today from Amazon while it's still at its lowest price ever.

