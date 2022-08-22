Lifestyle Home Deal Alert! This Microfiber Mop Makes Reviewers 'Look Forward' to Cleaning — and It's 60% Off Today Only This is the cheapest it’s ever been By Ariel Scotti Ariel Scotti Instagram Twitter Ariel Scotti is an Ecommerce Partnerships Writer with six years of experience in food, cooking, and kitchen tools, beauty and skincare products, health and wellness reporting, style, and all things cleaning, organizing, and holidays. Along with story production, headline crafting, and copy editing experience, she has specialized in SEO for four years. She has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and written for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, Martha Stewart Living, and more. To date, Ariel has contributed 200 Ecommerce articles driving $280k in revenue. She earned her masters in journalism from New York University where she wrote for the school blog and paper. An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 22, 2022 10:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Real talk: Cleaning isn't fun. But this necessary evil is made more bearable with the right cleaning tools, and one of the most popular ones on Amazon is the cheapest it's ever been — today only. The Turbo Microfiber Cleaning System is a wet mop and dry sweeper in one. It has a light yet sturdy aluminum handle that extends up to 60 inches to reach tall windows and rafters, and the cleaning head turns a full 360 degrees to pivot quickly on floors while it locks in pet hair, crumbs, dirt, and debris. The cleaner comes with four pads — two microfiber pads for daily cleaning and two scrubbers for tougher, stuck-on messes — that can each be used with or without liquid cleaners. Typically, this cleaning system sells on Amazon for $50, but today only, it's a featured Deal of the Day and is on sale for only $20 — which is 60 percent off. Amazon Buy It! Turbo Microfiber Cleaning System, $19.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com The pads are safe to use on nearly any type of flooring, including laminate, hardwood, vinyl, and tile, and they're machine-washable, making them far more environmentally friendly than their brand name single-use competitors. In fact, several of the 14,700 shoppers who left a five-star rating for the Turbo Mop made this comparison, with one writing that it's "way better than Swiffer." Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Another person said they've "tried every style of mop imaginable" and can declare the Turbo Mop as "the best one ever." They noted the mop's "agility" when swiveling underneath furniture to reach every speck of hidden dust and pet hair, and that cleaning the pads is "easy and convenient." Even as a senior citizen with limited mobility, they no longer dread daily mopping — instead, they "actually look forward to it." Turn your chores into something you no longer dread by ordering the Turbo Microfiber Cleaning System today from Amazon while it's still at its lowest price ever. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.