Amazon Shoppers Say This Microfiber Mop Is 'Way Better Than Swiffer,' and It's on Triple Sale with Our Code
Cleaning your floors is a big, often two-step process. First, you have to grab a broom and sweep away all of the dust, pet hair, dirt, and debris, and then you have to break out the mop (plus a bucket full of water and floor cleaner) and get to washing and scrubbing. This chore typically takes plenty of time between the two different tasks while requiring two different cleaning tools, along with purchasing new pads every time your floors need a good cleaning. But we found a solution that takes care of both these steps at the same time.
That's all thanks to the Turbo Microfiber Cleaning System, a microfiber mop and sweeper that collects debris and washes any type of floor (like laminate, hardwood, vinyl, and tile) with machine-washable pads. Those eco-friendly pads? It actually comes with four total: two microfiber pads for daily cleaning and two scrubbers for tougher, stuck-on messes. Both can be used for either dry or wet cleanups, and several of the more than 12,800 five-star ratings and reviews said that the Turbo does a better job than those single-use Swiffer pads.
Buy It! Turbo Microfiber Cleaning System, $27.96 with code TURBOMOPS10 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
This best-selling commercial wet mop on Amazon has a lightweight yet sturdy aluminum handle that extends up to 60-inches to reach the cobwebs in the corners of high ceilings or to wash tall, floor-to-ceiling windows, and the head turns a full 360 degrees to literally pivot quickly when the job calls for it. Right now, the microfiber mop is on sale at Amazon for 20 percent off, plus an additional 20 percent when a clickable coupon is checked, but we have an exclusive code that takes another 10 percent off the price. Just add code TURBOMOPS10 at checkout to bring the price down even further.
One shopper noted that the pads they were using with their Swiffer "always seemed to dry out too quickly, and I didn't like all of the waste I was creating." But they came across the Turbo mop and decided to buy it based on its "great reviews." They added, "I can truthfully say that this mop is one of my best purchases! It cleans way better than the Swiffer, both picking up more as well as staying wet longer. Additionally, I love that I can reuse the cleaning pads and feel a lot more eco-friendly. I would highly recommend this microfiber mop. It is very sturdy and has already performed way better than the Swiffer I recently threw in the trash."
Join the legions of thrilled shoppers who made the switch to the reusable microfiber mop and sweeper pads that come with the Turbo Microfiber Cleaning System, and don't forget to click the coupon and add code TURBOMOPS10 at checkout for your exclusive discount.