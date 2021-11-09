Amazon Shoppers Say This Microfiber Mop Is 'Way Better Than Swiffer,' and It's on Triple Sale with Our Code

One shopper noted that the pads they were using with their Swiffer "always seemed to dry out too quickly, and I didn't like all of the waste I was creating." But they came across the Turbo mop and decided to buy it based on its "great reviews." They added, "I can truthfully say that this mop is one of my best purchases! It cleans way better than the Swiffer, both picking up more as well as staying wet longer. Additionally, I love that I can reuse the cleaning pads and feel a lot more eco-friendly. I would highly recommend this microfiber mop. It is very sturdy and has already performed way better than the Swiffer I recently threw in the trash."