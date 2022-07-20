This Microfiber Mop Is 'So Great,' Shoppers Swear It Makes Them Want to Clean More — and It's on Sale
Let's be honest: While cleaning the house is rarely a fun chore for anyone, mopping is an especially unpleasant task. Keeping your home's floors looking shiny and fresh may be a necessity, but it often requires a serious amount of effort and elbow grease.
Yet thanks to a mop system on Amazon that has nearly 15,000 five-star ratings, you might just stop dreading mop day. And did we mention it's on sale right now?
The Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System comes with an 18-inch dust mop and four thick, reusable pads, meant for use on wood, tile, vinyl, and most other floor types. It has a 360-degree rotating mop head that makes it super easy to clean up spills, pet hair, and dirt in even the trickiest corners and crevices of your home, as well as an adjustable handle that extends up to 60 inches, so you can attack problem areas on otherwise hard-to-reach windows and walls. It works as either a wet mop or dry sweeper, so you can switch it up depending on your needs.
Storing the mop is easy, too, thanks to the fact that the head mount detaches, and so is avoiding bumps and scratches during use, as the pad features soft protective edges. And when you have finished a cleaning session, just throw the pads in the washing machine and they'll be good to go for another round before long. Not only is that better for the environment, but reusing the pads will save you both time and money since you won't have to go out and buy new ones every time your floors need some TLC.
Plus, the silver and green mop is currently on sale for just $30, a whopping 40 percent off its list price. If you're still on the fence, take a cue from the countless Amazon customers who have left glowing reviews for this game-changing device that is "so great," it's even converted those who "hate mopping" into fans of the household chore.
"The mop is sturdy and beautiful," wrote one shopper, who added that they especially love being able to use it with any cleaning liquid of their choice. Another five-star reviewer said that the Turbo Microfiber mop "cleans way better than the Swiffer, both picking up more as well as staying wet longer." And one impressed shopper put it simply: "This is the easiest to use mop."
Check out the microfiber mop to see for yourself how well it really works — and how much more enjoyable your cleaning sessions will immediately become.
