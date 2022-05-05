Sleep Soundly with These 'Super Soft and Fluffy' Cooling Pillows That Are on Sale for as Little as $27

Tuphen offers the two-pack of pillows in three sizes — standard, queen, and king — and each one is on sale. The standard size has the biggest discount at 25 percent off, but the queen-sized set is just $24 when you apply the on-site coupon. Or spring for the king-sized ones that are marked down to $32. No matter which size you go with, you'll sleep extra soundly knowing these pillows come with a guaranteed one-year warranty and can be returned within 60 days if you're unhappy with them.



At these prices, it doesn't make sense to keep tossing and turning at night with a lumpy pillow. Treat yourself to this super comfortable option with great neck support by ordering a set today while it's on sale.