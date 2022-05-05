Credit: Amazon
Sleep Soundly with These 'Super Soft and Fluffy' Cooling Pillows That Are on Sale for as Little as $27

They have more than 3,700 five-star ratings on Amazon
May 05, 2022


The perfect pillow can be pretty elusive. It's a bit like Goldilocks: too big, too small, too flat, too puffy. And if you tend to be a warm sleeper, finding the right pillow gets even more challenging. 

But thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Tuphen Bed Pillows — and luckily, a two-piece set is on sale for less than $30 right now. They're filled with a down alternative material that regulates your temperature while you sleep, so no more midnight tossing and turning while struggling to find the cool side of the pillow.

The pillows are also designed to support your neck while you're sleeping and may help lessen snoring and pain. And its 100 percent sateen microfiber cover provides a cushy cradle for your head and neck. In fact, thrilled shoppers described the pillows as "comfortable" and "super soft and fluffy." One reviewer even said that the plush bed pillows help them fall asleep "in no time." No wonder they've garnered more than 3,700 five-star ratings!

Plus, they're great for any type of sleeper, whether you prefer sleeping on your back, stomach, or side — or even a combo of all of the above. These breathable pillows are also super easy to clean: When you're ready to wash them, simply run them through the washing machine. 

Tuphen offers the two-pack of pillows in three sizes — standard, queen, and king — and each one is on sale. The standard size has the biggest discount at 25 percent off, but the queen-sized set is just $24 when you apply the on-site coupon. Or spring for the king-sized ones that are marked down to $32. No matter which size you go with, you'll sleep extra soundly knowing these pillows come with a guaranteed one-year warranty and can be returned within 60 days if you're unhappy with them.

At these prices, it doesn't make sense to keep tossing and turning at night with a lumpy pillow. Treat yourself to this super comfortable option with great neck support by ordering a set today while it's on sale.

