This Cottage-Style Corner Shelf Gives Small Homes Extra Storage, and It’s Just $13 with This Secret Code

It "fits perfectly" in tight spaces
By Sanah Faroke
April 27, 2021 06:00 AM
Living in a small home is perfect for anyone who wants to live a minimalist lifestyle. However, small-home dwellers know that it also means there's less space for, well, everything. Whether you're looking for extra storage in your living room, bathroom, or kitchen, Amazon shoppers say the TuoxinEM Caddy Corner Shelf will make a "great addition to tight spaces." You can get it now with a secret code for just $13.

The TuoxinEM corner shelf has a beautiful, clean look with a white finish that'll fit right in with the decor you already have. Made with PVC, the corner shelf is more durable than wood and can withstand moisture, making it ideal for bathroom shelving. Shoppers love the three-tier construction and the X-frame design that adds an interesting touch to the corner stand, giving it major cottage vibes. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! TuoxinEM Caddy Corner Shelf, $12.50 with promo coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Its best feature is its slim, corner design, which makes it easy to fit in small nooks and crannies. This is especially ideal for tiny homes because it gives you much-needed functionality in corners that would otherwise be empty, without taking up precious floor space. A bonus: Reviewers say it only takes five minutes to assemble. 

It comes in two sizes: small and large, and both can hold a variety of items depending on where and how you use it. For some shoppers, the small corner shelf is "perfect" for functional use, especially in the bathroom to hold toilet paper and tissues or in the kitchen to hold dog food and cleaning supplies. Others love it as a decorative piece in their living rooms and bedrooms to show off cute planters, diffusers, and candles. 

Credit: Amazon

"It fits perfectly where I needed it to, right beside my toilet," wrote one Amazon shopper. "I have a very small toilet room with no place to store things. I have about 9 inches between the wall and the side of the toilet tank and this fit perfectly without any issues"  

"It is exactly what I needed!" wrote another. "It was very simple to put together alone! Had enough space for my herbs as I hoped, too! It's very lightweight and can easily hold the weight of my herb planters. Great little buy!" Go with the TuoxinEM Caddy Corner Shelf to make more space in your small home, and purchase it for just $13 on Amazon with a secret 50 percent off coupon.

