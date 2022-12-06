Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Adding This 'Incredibly Soft' Throw Blanket to Their Carts Right Now

It’s reversible and machine-washable, and multiple colors are on sale

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 6, 2022 09:30 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Decorative Extra Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Photo: Amazon

One of the best parts about winter is hands-down cozying up indoors while wearing your warmest clothes. But sometimes fluffy sweatpants and plush slippers just don't cut it when it comes to beating the chill of nature's coldest season. That's why so many Amazon shoppers are adding this faux fur throw blanket to their carts right now, and it's even on sale.

The Tuddrom Store Faux Fur Throw Blanket has been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart the past week, thanks to its soft fabric and reversible design. So not only are you getting the popular blanket on sale, but you're basically getting two throw blankets in one since each side has a unique, equally comfy fabric.

Decorative Extra Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Amazon

Buy It! Tuddrom Store Faux Fur Throw Blanket in Cream White, $22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

If your couch has been desperate for some chic detail, you'll want to fold it up and show off the faux fur side, which is made of 100 percent polyester microfiber. To get the fuzzy look, the blanket features a shaggy fabric that the brand claims doesn't shed (and multiple reviewers agree!) The blanket adds a nice touch to your living room all year round, but it creates an especially cozy vibe during the holidays.

On the other side of the throw, you'll find skin-friendly mink fleece that's also made of high-quality polyester. Fleece is a go-to fabric during the winter because its simply just warm, yet it's breathable and moisture-wicking to prevent overheating. And although the blanket is 5 feet long, it's lightweight, weighing just under 2 pounds. You can also throw it in the washing machine on cold for an easy clean.

Shoppers are "shocked" at the soft feel and luxurious look of this popular blanket that has racked up more than 23,000 five-star ratings — even throughout multiple seasons of the year. "This started as my top blanket on my bed in the winter and became the blanket I used over my fitted sheet in summer," one shopper said.

Another person described the feel of the blanket as "addictive" and wrote, "I cannot stress how wonderful and superb this blanket is. A third reviewer shared that "it is lightweight and incredibly soft and warm," while a last five-star reviewer said, "it's like wrapping up in a cloud."

Right now, you can get the Tuddrom Store Faux Fur Throw Blanket on sale in multiple colors — including gray, yellow, black, and even tie-dye — for as little as $24. If you're looking for a warm and versatile throw blanket to get you through winter (and even beyond), check out more discounted blankets below.

Decorative Extra Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Amazon

Buy It! Tuddrom Store Faux Fur Throw Blanket in Gray, $26.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

Decorative Extra Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Amazon

Buy It! Tuddrom Store Faux Fur Throw Blanket in Light Gray, $24.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

Decorative Extra Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Amazon

Buy It! Tuddrom Store Faux Fur Throw Blanket in Light Yellow, $24.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

Decorative Extra Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Amazon

Buy It! Tuddrom Store Faux Fur Throw Blanket in Pure White, $23.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

Decorative Extra Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Amazon

Buy It! Tuddrom Store Faux Fur Throw Blanket in Tie-Dye Brown, $24.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Clean Beauty
Amazon Has a Secret Clean Beauty Section — and Prices Are as Little as $8
Amazon Shapewear Bodysuit tout
Shoppers Call Amazon's Best-Selling Shapewear Bodysuit 'Flattering' and 'Comfortable,' and It's on Sale
emily in paris sweater tout
Lily Collins Wore a Colorful Designer Sweater in the 'Emily in Paris' Trailer, and We Found Similar Looks for Less
Related Articles
Amazon bedsure faux fur throw blanket
This Best-Selling Throw Blanket Has Fleece on One Side and Faux Fur on the Other — and It's on Sale at Amazon
Amazon Black Friday Shopper's Home Favorites Tout
Amazon Shoppers Love These 40 Home Products, and They're on Sale for Black Friday
ANRABESS Womens Oversized Crewneck
Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This 'Extremely Comfortable' Sweater — and It's Up to 48% Off at Amazon
Amazon Customer-Loved Cozy Finds
What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This Winter? These 13 Must-Have Cozy Fashion Finds — Starting at Just $25
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Plaid Shacket
Shoppers Get Tons of Compliments in This Plaid Shacket That's 'Great for Layering,' and It's on Sale at Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Coat tout
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This 'Flattering' Packable Puffer Coat — and It's 45% Off Right Now
NY Threads Women Fleece Hooded Bathrobe Tout
Shoppers Say Amazon's Best-Selling Bathrobe Is 'Velvety Soft' — and It's Up to 52% Off Right Now
Early Amazon Leggings Deals Roundup
All Kinds of Highly Rated Leggings Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Black Friday
cozy slippers roundup
These 7 Pairs of Fuzzy Slippers with Thousands of Perfect Ratings Are All on Sale for Under $30 at Amazon
The 16 Best Throw Blankets of 2022
The 16 Best Throw Blankets of 2022
AMazon Chanasya Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Over 8,000 Amazon Shoppers Agree This Fuzzy Throw Is the Softest Blanket They've Ever Owned