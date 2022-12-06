Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Adding This 'Incredibly Soft' Throw Blanket to Their Carts Right Now

One of the best parts about winter is hands-down cozying up indoors while wearing your warmest clothes. But sometimes fluffy sweatpants and plush slippers just don't cut it when it comes to beating the chill of nature's coldest season. That's why so many Amazon shoppers are adding this faux fur throw blanket to their carts right now, and it's even on sale.

The Tuddrom Store Faux Fur Throw Blanket has been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart the past week, thanks to its soft fabric and reversible design. So not only are you getting the popular blanket on sale, but you're basically getting two throw blankets in one since each side has a unique, equally comfy fabric.

Buy It! Tuddrom Store Faux Fur Throw Blanket in Cream White, $22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

If your couch has been desperate for some chic detail, you'll want to fold it up and show off the faux fur side, which is made of 100 percent polyester microfiber. To get the fuzzy look, the blanket features a shaggy fabric that the brand claims doesn't shed (and multiple reviewers agree!) The blanket adds a nice touch to your living room all year round, but it creates an especially cozy vibe during the holidays.

On the other side of the throw, you'll find skin-friendly mink fleece that's also made of high-quality polyester. Fleece is a go-to fabric during the winter because its simply just warm, yet it's breathable and moisture-wicking to prevent overheating. And although the blanket is 5 feet long, it's lightweight, weighing just under 2 pounds. You can also throw it in the washing machine on cold for an easy clean.

Shoppers are "shocked" at the soft feel and luxurious look of this popular blanket that has racked up more than 23,000 five-star ratings — even throughout multiple seasons of the year. "This started as my top blanket on my bed in the winter and became the blanket I used over my fitted sheet in summer," one shopper said.

Another person described the feel of the blanket as "addictive" and wrote, "I cannot stress how wonderful and superb this blanket is. A third reviewer shared that "it is lightweight and incredibly soft and warm," while a last five-star reviewer said, "it's like wrapping up in a cloud."

Right now, you can get the Tuddrom Store Faux Fur Throw Blanket on sale in multiple colors — including gray, yellow, black, and even tie-dye — for as little as $24. If you're looking for a warm and versatile throw blanket to get you through winter (and even beyond), check out more discounted blankets below.

Buy It! Tuddrom Store Faux Fur Throw Blanket in Gray, $26.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Tuddrom Store Faux Fur Throw Blanket in Light Gray, $24.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Tuddrom Store Faux Fur Throw Blanket in Light Yellow, $24.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Tuddrom Store Faux Fur Throw Blanket in Pure White, $23.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Tuddrom Store Faux Fur Throw Blanket in Tie-Dye Brown, $24.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

