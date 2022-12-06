Lifestyle Home Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Adding This 'Incredibly Soft' Throw Blanket to Their Carts Right Now It’s reversible and machine-washable, and multiple colors are on sale By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 6, 2022 09:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon One of the best parts about winter is hands-down cozying up indoors while wearing your warmest clothes. But sometimes fluffy sweatpants and plush slippers just don't cut it when it comes to beating the chill of nature's coldest season. That's why so many Amazon shoppers are adding this faux fur throw blanket to their carts right now, and it's even on sale. The Tuddrom Store Faux Fur Throw Blanket has been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart the past week, thanks to its soft fabric and reversible design. So not only are you getting the popular blanket on sale, but you're basically getting two throw blankets in one since each side has a unique, equally comfy fabric. Amazon Buy It! Tuddrom Store Faux Fur Throw Blanket in Cream White, $22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. If your couch has been desperate for some chic detail, you'll want to fold it up and show off the faux fur side, which is made of 100 percent polyester microfiber. To get the fuzzy look, the blanket features a shaggy fabric that the brand claims doesn't shed (and multiple reviewers agree!) The blanket adds a nice touch to your living room all year round, but it creates an especially cozy vibe during the holidays. On the other side of the throw, you'll find skin-friendly mink fleece that's also made of high-quality polyester. Fleece is a go-to fabric during the winter because its simply just warm, yet it's breathable and moisture-wicking to prevent overheating. And although the blanket is 5 feet long, it's lightweight, weighing just under 2 pounds. You can also throw it in the washing machine on cold for an easy clean. Shoppers are "shocked" at the soft feel and luxurious look of this popular blanket that has racked up more than 23,000 five-star ratings — even throughout multiple seasons of the year. "This started as my top blanket on my bed in the winter and became the blanket I used over my fitted sheet in summer," one shopper said. Another person described the feel of the blanket as "addictive" and wrote, "I cannot stress how wonderful and superb this blanket is. A third reviewer shared that "it is lightweight and incredibly soft and warm," while a last five-star reviewer said, "it's like wrapping up in a cloud." Right now, you can get the Tuddrom Store Faux Fur Throw Blanket on sale in multiple colors — including gray, yellow, black, and even tie-dye — for as little as $24. If you're looking for a warm and versatile throw blanket to get you through winter (and even beyond), check out more discounted blankets below. Amazon Buy It! Tuddrom Store Faux Fur Throw Blanket in Gray, $26.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Tuddrom Store Faux Fur Throw Blanket in Light Gray, $24.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Tuddrom Store Faux Fur Throw Blanket in Light Yellow, $24.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Tuddrom Store Faux Fur Throw Blanket in Pure White, $23.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Tuddrom Store Faux Fur Throw Blanket in Tie-Dye Brown, $24.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon Has a Secret Clean Beauty Section — and Prices Are as Little as $8 Shoppers Call Amazon's Best-Selling Shapewear Bodysuit 'Flattering' and 'Comfortable,' and It's on Sale Lily Collins Wore a Colorful Designer Sweater in the 'Emily in Paris' Trailer, and We Found Similar Looks for Less