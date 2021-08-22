Shoppers Are 'Shocked' at How Much Hair This $13 Strainer Catches

"This thing is amazing!" one customer wrote. "It fit into my standard drain perfectly, and I don't think a single hair slipped by it. It was pretty gross to see how much hair I lost in just one shower, but it was comforting to know it wasn't clogging my drain. Cleanup is super easy, too. I just took a tissue and wiped it from top to bottom, grabbing all the hair as the soft rubber strainer released it all easily. Not a hair was caught in it."