Shoppers Are 'Shocked' at How Much Hair This $13 Strainer Catches

A clogged shower drain can instantly defeat the purpose of washing up, as it's hard to feel completely clean with a pool of water collecting around your feet. Sure, you can call a plumber or pick up a bottle of drain cleaner, but if you're looking for an easy, cost-effective way to prevent hair from backing up your tub drain, Amazon shoppers recommend this $13 gadget.
A major hit with Amazon reviewers, the TubShroom Drain Hair Catcher has earned more than 64,000 perfect ratings, and it's currently the retailer's best-selling bathtub drain strainer. As its name suggests, it has a mushroom-inspired shape that makes it easy to hold. And unlike many hair stoppers, it fits directly inside 1.5 to 1.75-inch-wide drains. Since it goes inside your drain, you won't have to see the gross collection of hair that builds up as you use it.
Buy It! TubShroom Drain Hair Catcher, $12.99; amazon.com
The strainer is covered in strategically placed holes that catch and collect hair. Plus, it has a bunch of feet at the bottom that helps with water flow, according to the brand. The TubShroom drain protector also catches pet hair, so you can wash your pets without worrying about clogs. It comes in five colors, including gray, white, blue, orange, and green.
To use it, all you have to do is stick it in your shower drain. And when it's time to clean it up, simply take it out of the drain and wipe it off. The hardest part? Seeing all the hair that's built up when you clean it off. But luckily, reviewers say wiping it off is a breeze.
"This thing is amazing!" one customer wrote. "It fit into my standard drain perfectly, and I don't think a single hair slipped by it. It was pretty gross to see how much hair I lost in just one shower, but it was comforting to know it wasn't clogging my drain. Cleanup is super easy, too. I just took a tissue and wiped it from top to bottom, grabbing all the hair as the soft rubber strainer released it all easily. Not a hair was caught in it."
Even reviewers with hip-length hair swear by the TubShroom strainer. "I can't tell you how much I love this product. I have hair down to my hips and I lose hair all the time!" one wrote. "After the first couple [of] uses, I was shocked at how much was wrapped around it."
To keep your shower drains clog-free, head to Amazon and shop the cleaning essential for just $13.
