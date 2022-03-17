Shoppers Say This 'Brilliant' Spin Mop and Bucket System Leaves Their Floors Spotless and Streak-Free
Whether you use a sponge or a traditional mop, scrubbing your floors requires so much time and effort. So if you're looking for a cleaning gadget to make this chore easier as spring cleaning season approaches, Amazon shoppers swear by this spin mop that's currently on sale.
The Tsmine spin mop and bucket system makes it a breeze to clean all kinds of floors, including wood, laminate, tile, marble, and more since you just need to add water and a cleaning solution of your choice. The mop's microfiber head rotates 360 degrees to tackle corners and beneath furniture, and since it's machine washable, you can reuse it for a while. Even better, the mop comes with six heads, so you won't have to worry about getting replacements for up to two years depending on how often you clean.
Also worth noting is the mop's adjustable handle measures 61 inches, which means you don't have to bend down to get to dirty areas. Plus, the longer length is great for above-floor cleaning, from windows to ceiling fans.
The mop bucket has a chamber for water and cleaning solution and a metal basket that wrings out excess water, so you don't have to touch the water with your hands. Unlike most other spin mop systems, its wringer isn't activated with a foot pedal. Instead, you just have to place the mop head in the metal basket and push down on the handle. And as opposed to plastic, the basket and mop handle are both made with stainless steel.
Designed with convenience in mind, the bucket has wheels, a retractable pull handle, and a carry handle, making it easy to move throughout your home. It also has a spot for the soap dispenser that comes with the mop system. Plus, the bottom of the bucket features a built-in drain outlet that gives you the option of easily emptying out the dirty water instead of dumping it.
More than 5,400 customers have given the spin mop and bucket combo a five-star rating, citing how easy the "brilliant" cleaning system makes keeping their floors "clean without any streaks." According to one reviewer, it "takes all the work out of mopping," and even shoppers who hate mopping call it simply "the best mop ever." Others rave about how quickly it cleans their floors. "I can finish my mopping in a fraction of the time," a shopper wrote.
Another bonus customers have highlighted is that, unlike other mops they've used, this mop and bucket system causes "absolutely no pain," thanks to the mop's extendable handle and the flexible head.
