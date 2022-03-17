Shoppers Say This 'Brilliant' Spin Mop and Bucket System Leaves Their Floors Spotless and Streak-Free

The Tsmine spin mop and bucket system makes it a breeze to clean all kinds of floors, including wood, laminate, tile, marble, and more since you just need to add water and a cleaning solution of your choice. The mop's microfiber head rotates 360 degrees to tackle corners and beneath furniture, and since it's machine washable, you can reuse it for a while. Even better, the mop comes with six heads, so you won't have to worry about getting replacements for up to two years depending on how often you clean.