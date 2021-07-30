This Oscillating Tower Fan Can Blow Cold Air Up to 16 Feet — and It's 50% Off with a Hidden Coupon

The popular tower fan has an ultra sleek, almost "futuristic" design that doesn't take up much space at all. Yes, apartment dwellers, rejoice! But just because it has a small footprint does not mean it won't work wonders. The oscillating fan can rotate up to 70 degrees to cool down every inch of your space. And it can go the distance too. This baby can cool down an entire room by — get this — blowing cool air up to 16 feet away. Impressive!