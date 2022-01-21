Amazon Shoppers Found 'the Best Sheets for Winter' in These On-Sale Plush Bedding Sets

Each set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, so you'll feel hugged by plushness from head to toe. Cleaning them is as easy as a toss in your washer, and reviewers say they hold up well after washing. They're "the best sheets for winter," wrote a shopper, who added that they "washed as instructed before putting [them] on [the] bed. After several washes, even at warm temperatures, they are still wonderfully easy to put on again. [The sheets have] generous sides, and we have a deep mattress and topper with no bed-making problems… If you want warm and cozy, these are for you."