Amazon Shoppers Found 'the Best Sheets for Winter' in These On-Sale Plush Bedding Sets

If you're a fan of wearing nothing but fleece-lined sweaters and sweatpants all winter, why not snuggle up in sheets made of the same material? That's the reason Amazon shoppers love True North by Sleep Philosophy's plush bedding sets, which reviewers have called "so soft, thick, and comfortable" that they're "wonderful for lovers of soft things."
Resembling your favorite fuzzy throw blanket, the Sleep Philosophy sheets are so warm, you'll never want to leave your bed because of how comfortable they are. Available in bed sizes from twin to king and up to 16 inches in depth, the hypoallergenic sheets are perfect for winter when even the thickest bed sheets might not be enough for you to stay cozy. No wonder shoppers have given them a near-perfect grade with more than 1,200 five-star ratings.
Each set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, so you'll feel hugged by plushness from head to toe. Cleaning them is as easy as a toss in your washer, and reviewers say they hold up well after washing. They're "the best sheets for winter," wrote a shopper, who added that they "washed as instructed before putting [them] on [the] bed. After several washes, even at warm temperatures, they are still wonderfully easy to put on again. [The sheets have] generous sides, and we have a deep mattress and topper with no bed-making problems… If you want warm and cozy, these are for you."
Even though the idea of sleeping on plush sheets might seem to encourage overheating, reviewers say they've had no issues with night sweats. "These sheets feel like I'm sleeping in a cloud," said a shopper. "They are so soft and warm… I stay nice and warm all night and don't overheat (which is the problem I have with flannel sheets). My cats love them too, and they never sleep under the sheets (until now!). The pockets are deep and they're very stretchy, but they don't bunch up with movement."
Some colors and sizes are even on sale at the moment, where you can find twin-sized sets for as little as $35 and king-sized options discounted by 20 percent. If you're freezing in your bed at night, these plush sheets will keep you so cozy. Pick them up now while they're on sale.
