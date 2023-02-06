Users Call This Heavy-Duty Steam Mop a 'Workhorse,' and Right Now, It's 43% Off at This Unexpected Retailer

Sometimes your flooring needs a really good deep clean and, fortunately, it's possible to achieve that without the use of harsh chemicals.

Instead of a traditional mop and bucket system, give your floors extra attention with a steam mop. While a steam mop may not immediately come to mind when thinking about sprucing up your flooring, it's an easier way to provide a deeper clean than typical methods, killing 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria, as it works on sealed hardwood, tile, laminate, and vinyl flooring through the use of steam settings that heat up water to both clean and sanitize flooring.

And right now, you can snag the True & Tidy Heavy Duty Steam Mop for just $50 at QVC, part of QVC's current sale on floor care — an even lower cost than Amazon for this highly rated system.

The True & Tidy Steam Mop is designed with a triangle-shaped 360 -degree swivel head to reach wide spaces and maneuver corners, plus a 20-foot power cord. It offers 1,500 watts of steam, which can be easily adjusted from minimum to maximum power with the knob settings on the front. The removable water tank is also easy to fill, and comes with a built-in filter to accommodate any type of water, from tap to distilled. Once you power on the steam mop with the simple on-off button, it heats up in just 30 seconds so you can get to cleaning quickly.

With a full tank of water (450 milliliters), the steam time lasts for about 22 minutes. Two thick mop pads are included with the steam mop, and they're each machine-washable for up to 100 washes giving you plenty of use before needing to purchase replacements. As a bonus, this cleaner comes with a feature many other steam mops don't have: the ability to safely clean and sanitize your carpet, too, thanks to the included carpet glider that attaches right to the mop head.

Shoppers have nothing but praise for their new clean floors after using the True & Tidy Steam Mop, with one reviewer calling it "a workhorse," and adding that it did "everything [they] needed it to." An additional shopper agreed and shared that they were "amazed at the dirt that it removed" and said their floors now "look almost new."

Plus, a final reviewer wrote the steam mop "cleans [their] floors to perfection," and highlighted how the device is "lightweight and durable, and works exceptionally well."

In advance of spring cleaning season, give your floors the TLC that they deserve and add the True & Tidy Heavy Duty Steam Mop to your cart, while it's still on sale. But hurry, this one's listed as a sellout risk.

