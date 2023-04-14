Peek Inside Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams' Spanish Colonial Revival Home in Los Angeles

Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams are giving fans a glimpse inside their stunning home.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, showed off their Los Angeles abode during a tour with Architectural Digest shared Thursday.

Former Suits star Adams, 41, and Pretty Little Liars alum Bellisario, 37, told the publication they fell in love with the home, which was built in 1924 by architect Wallace Neff, after viewing it during an open house when they were planning their wedding.

"We weren't in the market," said Adams, who played Meghan Markle's love interest Michael Ross in Suits. "[But] we were like, this is a dream place. It's super special."

The property is Spanish Colonial Revival in style and the backyard features a pool, fountain and fire pit surrounded by a curved seating area and olive trees.

Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams' kitchen. Seth Caplan

Archways are dotted throughout the main living room, which is overlooked by a Juliet balcony on the first floor, while the recessed shelves are full of photographs, vintage finds and books, including the books the couple read their wedding vows from.

"One of the features that we loved was this [the Juliet balcony]," Bellisario told AD in a video tour. "Because we met doing theater and this is an actual Juliet balcony. I was like, 'Should we get this house? Should we not?' "

"And he was like, 'There's a balcony from which we could do theater with kids!' " she added. "Mostly, we've been doing dance parties here. When I was pregnant with our first daughter, Patrick DJ'd from up here with me and all my girls desperate to try to dance her out."

When it comes to the pair putting their feet up, there is a cream couch and brown leather chair, which surround a custom bouclé ottoman littered with books and an antique-style tray and a cozy fireplace.

Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams at home. Seth Caplan

The couple redecorated the house a few years after moving in following their honeymoon in 2016, but they say they were conscious of honoring its history.

In the redesign, the kitchen was overhauled, with the white cabinets changed to green and pendant lights installed above the island in the middle of the room, which the pair called "the hub of the house."

Adams also told the publication that they "spend a lot of time in the backyard, especially during the summer."

One sweet photo in the backyard features the couple's two daughters: Aurora, 4, and Elliot, who turns 2 next month.

Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario with their daughters. Seth Caplan

The couple married over a three-day camp-themed wedding weekend at Rancho Dos Pueblos in Goleta, California, on Dec. 10, 2016, and welcomed their first daughter less than two years later.

Bellisario posted a touching tribute to her husband last summer in honor of his 41st birthday.

"1 of 1. My little one. @halfadams is officially 41," the actress captioned her post featuring a video and two photos.

She continued, "The miracle of this universe (for me and my little corner of it) is that you were born, and I was born within the same epoch. And somehow though there were many miles between us, we found each other. And because we found each other, two of the most precious souls could exist. The universe is chaos. You (for me) give it order."

"Happy birthday, my love," Bellisario concluded. "Thanks for making this place make sense."