Tristan Thompson Sells Cleveland House That He and Khloé Kardashian Once Called Home for $2.5M
"I will miss this place, this view so much,” Khloé Kardashian said last month as she packed up the Ohio home
Tristan Thompson's Cleveland, Ohio home is sold!
The NBA star – who previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers – called the place home with Khloé Kardashian back when he was with the team.
Thompson, 30, sold the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom lakeside home on April 1 for $2.5 million according to property records.
The property includes amenities such as a wine cellar, billiards room, poker room, a theater, a full bar, and a gym.
The NBA star originally listed the mansion in December for $3.25 million after he signed a contract to play with the Boston Celtics. Thompson bought the home for $1.9 million, records show.
Khloé, 36, posted videos last month as she moved out of the house overlooking the shores of Lake Erie.
"I am in Cleveland packing up the Cleveland house, and this will be goodbye," The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said in the video. "I will miss this place, this view so much. There's literally nothing like it."
The mom of one then walked into her daughter True's room, showing off the baby pink walls and a beautiful bronze chandelier, with just a bed frame and a few pieces of furniture.
"This is my baby's room," the reality star said, adding, "I mean, she's not really a baby anymore. She's going to be 3 in a couple weeks, but this is Ms. True's room."
"What a beautiful beautiful place for the next family to enjoy and love. This is where we brought True home," she reminisced. "For the first few months of her life, this was my little bubble up here."
She added, "Cleveland I am going to miss you."
Last month, a source told PEOPLE that Khloé and Tristan are actively trying and planning for baby No. 2. "Khloé and Tristan still want to give True a sibling. It's a big priority for both of them," the source told PEOPLE. "They really want it to work out."
"Khloé is spending most of her time in L.A. while Tristan is working in Boston. Khloé enjoys visiting Boston, but she doesn't want to live there," the source added. "Tristan understands that she wants to be with her family. True loves playing with all her cousins and is the happiest in LA with them."