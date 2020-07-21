Tristan Thompson Puts His $8.5M L.A. Home on the Market amid Reconciliation with Khloé Kardashian

Nestled in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles, the modern farmhouse-style residence boasts seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms

Tristan Thompson is saying goodbye to his Los Angeles home!

The Cleveland Cavalier star, 29, has listed home in Encino, California, for $8.5 million. Tomer Fridman of Compass holds the listing.

Nestled in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles, the modern farmhouse-style residence was built in 2018 and offers seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms within its 9864 square feet of living space.

The listing touts that the estate "provides the ultimate luxury" with exquisite details such as European oak wood floors, multiple marble fireplaces and two staircases.

The stunning property also features a gourmet kitchen, a formal living room that was recently redone by designer Ryan Saghian and an opulent master suite with its own wine cooler and dual bathrooms and closets.

In addition to the main home, Thompson's pad also boasts a 1,580 square-foot guesthouse with two bedrooms, one bathroom, and its own kitchenette.

Described in the listing as a "backyard oasis," the outdoor area is complete with an open-air kitchen, fire pit with built-in seating, bar, and pool with a spa.

According to real estate records, the estate was last sold in May 2019 for $6.5 million.

Thompson's decision to list his home comes after a source told PEOPLE this month that the NBA player and ex Khloé Kardashian are "giving their relationship another try."

"Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True," the source added of their 2-year-old daughter.

Kardashian recently opened up about co-parenting with Thompson, telling PEOPLE, "So many people don't understand it, but I lead with love and we put our child first."

"If you have that mindset, everything else follows easily. We have a family together. Don't make it more difficult by dragging your feet. This is going to be forever, so we want to make it the best that we can," she explained.

Kardashian and Thompson have had their share of relationship ups and downs over the past couple of years.

"Tristan and I needed that time to heal and I needed time to go through my emotions. But now he's literally one of my best friends," Kardashian told PEOPLE.

"A lot of that has been because of quarantine. We spend a lot of time together with no distractions and seeing him as a dad and how helpful he is, I'm so grateful. Especially during this time because it's such an isolating time. I'm really grateful for that support and that additional help."