Trisha Yearwood Launches Decor Line That Reflects Her and Husband Garth Brooks’ Down-Home Style

While Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks were building their new home in Nashville, the married country stars lived in a trailer full of “brown, puffy” furniture, like a reclining chair with a cupholder and a place to plug in your phone.

“I told Garth, ‘When we move into the house, this is not coming,'” Yearwood, 54, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on newsstands now.

Although that chair is still considered her “guilty pleasure” and sits in their safe room where “nobody ever sees it,” the couple left the rest of their “unattractive” furniture behind, replacing it with pieces that are both elegant and comfortable.

“Garth would be really happy with those chairs where you push the button and it leans back and there’s a cup holder,” Yearwood says, but he didn’t fight her for a piece like that in their own house. “He calls me ‘the queen,’ and he’s like “whatever the queen likes.'”

After moving into and decorating their new home, Yearwood became inspired by the process of interior design, so she teamed up with online marketplace Birch Lane to create a line of furniture that echoes her and Garth’s personal style.

“I don’t like to go into a house that’s gorgeous but you don’t want to sit on the furniture,” the singer, who recently announced her solo tour, “Every Girl On Tour,” says. “I want you to go in and have [the space] feel very clean and elegant, but also like you can plop down on the couch or sit down at a round dinner table and feel like it’s casual.”

Yearwood truly adopts this mentality in her own life, adding that when she and Brooks, 57, — who she affectionately nicknamed “Gartha Stewart” — host dinner parties, their main goal is to keep it easy.

“I only set the table at Thanksgiving,” Yearwood says. “Otherwise it’s ‘get your own plate,'” she says. “I want people to come to my house and feel very comfortable. So usually I’ll say, especially if someone has not come to my house before, ‘Look, I’m going to be in sweats.’ I want them to be comfortable when they walk in the door.”

Currently, the furniture line, which is comprised of dining tables, chairs, bar stools, china cabinets and more, is on display in her second Nashville home, where she films her Food Network show Trisha’s Kitchen. But even though she hasn’t incorporated all of the pieces into her and Garth’s primary residence, there’s at lease one item she says she must find a place for: the blue Key West Sideboard ($1,050).

However, she says that all of the pieces were carefully thought out, and she is proud of each one.

“I don’t want to put my name on something that I don’t like, even if it’s going to sell,” Yearwood says. “I’ve always done that with music. I have never recorded a song I didn’t love. So I just carry that through in all of the businesses that I do.”

In addition to her new home collection and her Food Network show, the singer has been busy with other business ventures, such as her Trisha’s Tailgate events with Williams Sonoma and her line of beverages. She also recently released a new single, titled “Every Girl in this Town.”

“It was the first time I’ve made new music in a while,” Yearwood told PEOPLE ahead of her performance at CMA Fest in Nashville. “It was really fun to make this record. Sometimes it’s hard not to think past it, because there’s all this pressure of what are you going to do to get out there. But because I am older and I have been doing this for a while, I didn’t have any of that pressure. I just had the freedom to make a record that I love.”

“I’m so excited to see the initial response of the single because it’s been so overwhelming — like way above expectation,” she continued. “I’m enjoying seeing people really embrace it and seeing girls and women really fist pump this song. That makes me feel really good.”

Because she has a hand in so many business ventures, Yearwood is incredibly busy, but she has a special trick to balance it all: “My theory is that you can’t do everything 100 percent all of the time.”

“I really feel like as women we multi-task so much and we’re good at it but I think you have to give yourself a break,” she says.

This balancing act is why she’s so proud of her Birch Lane collection, because even though she continues to have other business ventures happening, she was able to give this project her full attention as she worked on it.

“I hope it makes people feel comfortable in their own home,” says Yearwood of the collection. “It was a labor of love.”

For more on Trisha Yearwood’s home line and her and husband Garth Brooks’s tips for hosting, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.