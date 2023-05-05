Trisha Yearwood Selling Longtime Nashville Home She Calls 'My Sanctuary' for $4.5M — See Inside (Exclusive)

Trisha Yearwood is ready to say goodbye to her longtime Nashville home, she tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The country superstar and host of Trisha's Southern Kitchen has officially put her Tennessee "home base," where she filmed 11 of her Emmy-winning show's 17 seasons, on the market. She listed the 6,553 sq. ft. 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom property, sited on nearly four and a half acres for $4.5 million with Fridrich & Clark Realty.

"When I bought this house in 2000, I was looking for a place that would be my sanctuary," she tells PEOPLE. "The minute I stepped foot inside, I knew this was the place. Even when I moved to Oklahoma, I just couldn't part with this house. Garth and I would make the house home base when we were in Nashville working on music or visiting friends."

courtesy Trisha Yearwood

When the couple moved back to Nashville in 2014, she says, the Brentwood home "became the perfect place to film Trisha's Southern Kitchen. A lot of shows have to shoot in sets that are made to look like home, but Concord Road really was my home, so it just felt right."

Many famous friends also stepped foot into her kitchen for the show, including Reba McEntire, Kelsea Ballerini, Lauren Alaina, Danica Patrick and Kristin Chenoweth. Yearwood recalls, "Everyone loved filming there too because it was so comfortable."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Trisha's Southern Kitchen R: Caption . PHOTO: Trisha's Southern Kitchen

Over 23 years of ownership, Yearwood and her husband, fellow country icon Garth Brooks, hosted holiday family gatherings, band Christmas parties, poker nights and pool parties at the home.

"Everyone who entered the house felt that sense of welcome and sanctuary," says Yearwood.

Ben Fink

It was also the site for a meaningful milestone in the longtime couple's relationship. It was in this house that Yearwood made her very first home-cooked meal for Brooks: a fettuccine alfredo recipe that can be found in one of her cookbooks, Georgia Cooking in an Oklahoma Kitchen.

The property has plenty to offer any hopeful buyers looking to carry on its legacy.

The private, gated residence is in the heart of Nashville's celeb-favorite Brentwood enclave and set on park-like grounds that are home to 100-year-old trees. There's also an in-ground pool and a detached two-car garage.

courtesy Trisha Yearwood

The heart of the home is of course the chef's kitchen, which fans of the show will know features a six-burner cooktop, double ovens, a warming drawer and a top of-the line refrigerator and dishwasher.

courtesy Trisha Yearwood

Elsewhere, there's a formal sitting room and dining room, large owners suite, a sunroom, multiple covered porches and three fireplaces.

While Yearwood says, "It's bittersweet to sell this place that means so much to me," the Food Network star is ready for "someone else to live in it and love it as much as I do. It's time."