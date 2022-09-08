Amazon Just Dropped Double Discounts on This Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 'Great Suction'

If high prices have been preventing you from investing in a robot vacuum cleaner, here's a deal you won't want to miss.

Right now, the Trifo Emma Robot Vacuum Cleaner is on sale, and thanks to Amazon's stackable on-site coupon, you can save twice on the handy cleaning gadget. With up to 4,000 pascals of suction power, the vacuum picks up everything from pet hair and dust to dirt and crumbs. It has a main brush and a six-claw wide brush, which creates a wide path to deep clean your hard floors and carpet quickly. Plus, it comes with a pet hair extractor that helps increase suction and makes it easy to remove pet hair.

The slim robot vacuum has smart navigation to map out efficient cleaning paths — including hard-to-reach areas like under furniture. And while it's bopping around your home, it'll avoid bumping objects and falling off stairs and ledges thanks to six anti-drop sensors.

Not only does the gadget run around your home for up to 110 minutes on a full charge, doing the hard work for you, but it also requires little maintenance. When it's done cleaning or its battery gets low, it will automatically return to its charging station. It also has a large dust bin, so you won't have to empty it out as often as other models.

With the Trifo App, you can schedule cleaning times, adjust suction, and review cleaning history. Prefer voice control while you're at home? It's also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Shoppers have left glowing reviews for the robot vacuum, calling out its "great suction." According to one reviewer with multiple pets, "the amount of debris it picks up is remarkable." Other pet parents are also impressed by the vacuum, with one saying, " it works great and picks up all my cat's hair."

