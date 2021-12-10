Shop

Shoppers Say These Are the 'Softest, Most Absorbent' Towels They've Ever Used — and They're on Sale

They have more than 7,200 five-star ratings
By Isabel Garcia December 09, 2021 08:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If your post-shower routine includes wrapping up in a thin, not-so-absorbent towel, now's a great time for an upgrade that won't break the bank

Right now, the Trident 6-Piece Cotton Towel Set is up to 30 percent off at Amazon. Available in 15 colors that vary in price, the set of ultra-plush towels is going for as little as $27. That means you can snag two bath towels that measure 30 inches by 54 inches, two hand towels, and two washcloths for about $4.50 each. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Trident 6-Piece Cotton Towel Set, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

The thick towels are made with 100 percent cotton that's super soft and absorbent and have a weight of 500 grams per square meter (GSM). Plus, they're free of harmful chemicals, according to the brand. Thanks to their rich color and stitched trim, the towels look as nice as they feel. And because they're also easy to care for, they're great for everyday use. They're machine washable and dryer safe — just be sure to use gentle settings. 

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

With a high ranking in Amazon's bath towels best-sellers category, it's no surprise that the towels are a hit with customers. In fact, they have more than 7,200 five star-ratings, with shoppers calling them fluffy, high-quality, and super thick. One says they're "the softest, most absorbent towels I have ever used!"

They even have a stamp of approval from people who are picky about textiles. "Our old bath towels were in desperate need of replacement, but my other half is very particular about touching fabrics before buying them,'' a reviewer wrote. "I was afraid he'd veto these as soon as they came in. To my surprise, they're amazingly soft and absorbent. And bonus? My picky other half loves them! Definitely recommend. They're honestly better than the super 'nice' ones we bought from a department store years ago."

Some point out that they wash well, too. "​​I've had these for a couple months; they feel soft and luxurious!" another wrote. "I can throw them in the laundry, and they come out fluffier and soft again."

Ready for a bathroom essential refresh? Head to Amazon to pick up the Trident 6-Piece Cotton Towel Set while it's still on sale in select colors. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Trident 6-Piece Cotton Towel Set, $34.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Trident 6-Piece Cotton Towel Set, $34.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com