Shoppers Say These Are the 'Softest, Most Absorbent' Towels They've Ever Used — and They're on Sale
If your post-shower routine includes wrapping up in a thin, not-so-absorbent towel, now's a great time for an upgrade that won't break the bank.
Right now, the Trident 6-Piece Cotton Towel Set is up to 30 percent off at Amazon. Available in 15 colors that vary in price, the set of ultra-plush towels is going for as little as $27. That means you can snag two bath towels that measure 30 inches by 54 inches, two hand towels, and two washcloths for about $4.50 each.
Buy It! Trident 6-Piece Cotton Towel Set, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
The thick towels are made with 100 percent cotton that's super soft and absorbent and have a weight of 500 grams per square meter (GSM). Plus, they're free of harmful chemicals, according to the brand. Thanks to their rich color and stitched trim, the towels look as nice as they feel. And because they're also easy to care for, they're great for everyday use. They're machine washable and dryer safe — just be sure to use gentle settings.
With a high ranking in Amazon's bath towels best-sellers category, it's no surprise that the towels are a hit with customers. In fact, they have more than 7,200 five star-ratings, with shoppers calling them fluffy, high-quality, and super thick. One says they're "the softest, most absorbent towels I have ever used!"
They even have a stamp of approval from people who are picky about textiles. "Our old bath towels were in desperate need of replacement, but my other half is very particular about touching fabrics before buying them,'' a reviewer wrote. "I was afraid he'd veto these as soon as they came in. To my surprise, they're amazingly soft and absorbent. And bonus? My picky other half loves them! Definitely recommend. They're honestly better than the super 'nice' ones we bought from a department store years ago."
Some point out that they wash well, too. "I've had these for a couple months; they feel soft and luxurious!" another wrote. "I can throw them in the laundry, and they come out fluffier and soft again."
Ready for a bathroom essential refresh? Head to Amazon to pick up the Trident 6-Piece Cotton Towel Set while it's still on sale in select colors.
- Shoppers Say These Are the 'Softest, Most Absorbent' Towels They've Ever Used — and They're on Sale
- Apple AirPods Are Quietly on Sale for $100 at Amazon (and Will Arrive Before Christmas)
- Amazon Shoppers Say This 5-in-1 Pet Carrier Is a 'No-Brainer' for Traveling with Pets
- There Are Less Than 48 Hours to Get Ugg Boots and Slippers at These Incredibly Low Prices