Trevor Noah's Bel-Air Home Sells for Just Over $26M, Marking $1M Loss Since He Bought It in 2020

Trevor Noah is taking a bit of a hit on his most recent real estate transaction.

The Daily Show host, 38, has sold his 6-bedroom, 11-bathroom Bel-Air estate for $26.39 million after two months on the market, the New York Post reports.

The total falls more than $1 million short of the $27.5 million Noah forked over for the 11,375-square-foot home when he purchased it in December of 2020.

The sprawling, understated home was listed by Jonah Hilton of Hilton & Hyland, and features both a private gated motor court and separate discreet staff entrance with gate.

The outdoor areas include a pavilion equipped with an outdoor kitchen, and an infinity pool.

A security booth, gym, sauna, office space and screening room are just some of the other amenities the lavish enclave offers.

The home's primary suite comes with dressing areas and dual baths.

Four additional bedrooms are all ensuite, and the property also features a separate guest apartment.

The design of the home, by architect Mark Rios, is spare and striking. Floor-to-ceiling windows and clean lines allow for a seamless transition from indoors to outside, as the property listing describes.

Noah recently gained attention for commenting on Kanye West's treatment of Kim Kardashian, as the pair continue to co-parent their four children amid a very public divorce.

The South African comedian appeared in an extended video clip earlier this month, in which he discussed West's "belligerent" treatment of his ex-wife.

Noah said it is a story "more people should pay attention to," adding that "over time, Kanye has become more and more belligerent in how he tries to get Kim back."

While Noah acknowledged that "when it started, it was, some would say 'romantic,' " the comedian then brought up several more recent examples he described as troublesome, like West's music video for "Eazy" in which a claymation likeness of Pete Davidson, Kardashian's boyfriend, was buried alive.

"I do understand that art can be therapy — I honestly do understand that. But I also understand that therapy can be therapy," Noah said, insinuating that West should seek help.

The TV host added of the "escalating" situation, "there's an element of a woman saying to her ex, 'Hey, please leave me alone.' "