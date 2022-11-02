Trevor Noah Lists His Stunning NYC Penthouse for $12.95 Million — See Inside!

Trevor Noah is ready for new beginnings!

After announcing his decision to step away from The Daily Show in September, the comedian, 38, has also decided to let go of some real estate. Noah has officially put his New York City penthouse on the market for $12.95 million.

Located in the Hell's Kitchen area, the renovated abode offers three bedrooms and three full bathrooms spread out in a 3,596 square-foot space. Residents can enjoy city skyline views, along with unobstructed views of the Hudson River from the two-level home.

The listing is held by Nick Gavin and Allie Fraza of Compass.

Shannon Dupre'/COMPASS

Looking inside the impressive residence, the grand room features 15-foot ceilings, custom French Oak flooring and an extensive gas fireplace. Direct access to the terrace can also be found in this room.

Shannon Dupre'/COMPASS

Connected to the grand room is the dual kitchen and dining area equipped with ample space to comfortably seat 12 people. Along with its marble slab countertops, the kitchen includes a walk-in pantry and a pasta spout.

An additional sun lounge on the upper level leads out to the spacious terrace, offering a plunge pool, wet bar and dining table for entertaining guests.

Shannon Dupre'/COMPASS

On the lower level, a home theater can be found in addition to two other bedroom suites.

The primary suite offers a private foyer and dual dressing rooms, while the connecting bathroom is equipped with a soaking tub and heated limestone floors.

Shannon Dupre'/COMPASS

Although he is saying goodbye to both The Daily Show and his penthouse, the comedian is looking towards new beginnings with his Netflix special, I Wish You Would, premiering globally on Nov. 22.

News of the new special came just a month after announcing his exit on the late night show, and Noah made sure to express the gratitude he felt for his seven-year run on the Comedy Central series.

"There are so many people who make this thing come together, and I want to say thank you to the audience for an amazing seven years," he said on a segment from The Daily Show. "It's been wild. I remember when we first started, so many people didn't believe in us. It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice… What a journey it's been."