The Battery-Operated Fan with 'Plenty of Power' Is Just $25 at Amazon
When you're home during the summer, staking out a position in front of the air conditioner or oscillating tower fan is certainly one of the best ways to cool off. But if you're on the go, that's not always the easiest thing to do — especially if you're hanging out at the beach or hiking.
Rather than resign yourself to the heat, consider snagging the battery-operated Treva 10-Inch Portable Fan, which is the perfect lightweight partner for trips or just sitting on a desk. The durable fan is constructed from tough plastic that's designed to last for a long time, complete with a sturdy blade that not only extends the battery life but also enhances airflow. Once you turn it on, choose from two different speeds — high and low — both of which blow cool air at a low sound.
To use the fan, just place six D batteries into the bottom; when you're not on the go, you can also plug it into the wall using the included AC adapter. It also comes with a built-in handle, making for easy transport. Take the fan with you to the beach, on camping trips, or just keep it perched next to your bed or a desk to stay cool.
Buy It! Treva 10-Inch Portable Fan, $24.97 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
The fan is so popular on Amazon that it's earned over 7,000 five-star ratings, with many shoppers noting that it has "plenty of power" and is the "best camping fan out there." Another reviewer explains that "it's a great product from one sweaty dude to another normal person. If you need a personal fan, this is it."
"This fan is a camping game changer," one five-star reviewer says. "I love camping, but I've always slept terribly because I'm a light sleeper. I typically camp [with] no electricity and was looking for a battery-operated fan to keep me cool and provide white noise. This fan offered enough noise to help me sleep and a strong enough breeze that I woke up in the middle of the night and had to get into my sleeping bag. I put in six batteries and was able to run this for two nights at seven hours a night on the high setting and it's still not dead."
"I liked the first Treva fan I bought so much that this summer I bought a second one," another customer shares. "It is virtually noiseless; I have to check to see if it's on. It has two speeds, fits in the smallest spaces, and has a battery back-up which is great if you live in an area with occasional power outages."
Head on over to Amazon and shop the Treva 10-Inch Portable Fan for just $25.
