The Battery-Operated Fan with 'Plenty of Power' Is Just $25 at Amazon

"This fan is a camping game changer," one five-star reviewer says. "I love camping, but I've always slept terribly because I'm a light sleeper. I typically camp [with] no electricity and was looking for a battery-operated fan to keep me cool and provide white noise. This fan offered enough noise to help me sleep and a strong enough breeze that I woke up in the middle of the night and had to get into my sleeping bag. I put in six batteries and was able to run this for two nights at seven hours a night on the high setting and it's still not dead."