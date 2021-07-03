There's a Huge Selection of Trendy Outdoor Decor on Amazon — Including Pillows, Rugs, and Lights Under $50
As the weather gets hot — and seems to get hotter — people are spending a lot more time soaking up the sun on porches, hosting patio happy hours, and finding ways to enjoy their backyards this summer. And while your space may already be outfitted with comfortable patio furniture and cozy lounge chairs, you may be on the lookout for some cute decor and tabletop ideas to add to your collection.
Luckily, Amazon has an entire section devoted to trending outdoor decor and tabletop items, from pillows and colorful rugs to stemless wine glasses and lanterns. To make things easy, we've plucked out some of our favorites from the collection — and everything we've chosen is under $50.
If it's just pillows and rugs you're after, there are plenty to choose from. Consider these black and white throw pillows that can instantly dress up patio furniture or add comfort and support to a wooden rocking chair. For those who already own pillow inserts but want a new look, shop the Deconovo Faux Linen Pillow Covers, which come in a wealth of solid colors like red, light purple, and sky blue. You also won't want to miss out on this farmhouse-inspired Uphome Indoor Outdoor Rug, which is just $49.99.
If you're looking for tabletop items that can be devoted to just your outdoor areas, don't skip the Vivocci Plastic Wine Glasses. They come in a set of eight and are virtually unbreakable, so you won't have to worry about cleaning up broken glass if one accidentally shatters. You can also nab a flatware caddy that holds everything from silverware and napkins to salt and pepper, along with this handy large white tray for shuttling cold drinks and snacks straight from the kitchen to the patio. And don't overlook this cute braided runner, which is guaranteed to give a pop of color to any wooden patio table.
Keep scrolling to check out the rest of our outdoor decor and tabletop picks under $50, including more lanterns, terra cotta plates, placemats, and more. Or you can head directly to Amazon to shop even more patio and garden decor.
