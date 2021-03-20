These 15 Kitchen and Home Essentials Are Trending Big Time on Amazon

If you need further proof that spring inspires us all to deep clean and reorganize our homes, look no further than Amazon's Movers and Shakers pages. The charts show what items are trending across the country in real time, and right now, the top trending items in the home and kitchen sections are likely to inspire a purchase or two.
They include space-saving ice cube trays, under-$20 draft stoppers in all sorts of colors, and a coffee maker that brews single servings or up to 12 cups at once, depending on the setting. See our top 15 picks below:
Clearly, the recent time change has hit us all hard, because so many bedroom items are seeing major spikes in sales. The best-selling item? An all-weather comforter that's made with microfiber instead of feathers for a blanket that's lightweight, has a high-quality feel, and doesn't harm animals. The seven versatile color options and the affordable price (a twin is just $30 and a California king is $63) make it a standout.
Buy It! Linenspa All-Season Reversible Down Alternative Queen Quilted Comforter, $39.99; amazon.com
Another bedtime must-have? This affordable silk pillowcase. It comes in so many colors that are sure to match whatever bedspread you have (or have your eyes on… see above). Silk pillowcases have an anti-aging reputation, helping minimize the appearance of wrinkles and frizz. The smooth, non-porous surface doesn't irritate your skin or hair the way that some cotton designs do.
Buy It! Zimasilk Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, $23.99; amazon.com
Quite a few kitchen essentials are also on shoppers' minds. For example, this set of ice cube trays that have more than 21,000 stellar reviews are selling quickly. The no-fuss design can create other molded goodies like popsicle bites and frozen chocolates. Another bonus: Each tray comes with a lid that's stackable and minimizes spills.
Buy It! Omorc Flexible 14-Ice Trays, $14.99; amazon.com
For food storage, a seven-piece set of pasta, cereal, and dry food containers is on sale now for under $30. The easy-lock lids help items inside stay fresher longer. Plus, they come with cute customizable labels that can further enhance your kitchen's aesthetic. Another handy holder is this made-for-salads bento box: It comes with sectioned-off tiers that prevent your ingredients from touching until you're ready to mix them, preserving freshness.
Buy It! Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers, $26.34 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Bentgo 4-Compartment Salad Container, $14.49 with coupon (orig. $14.99); amazon.com
And for spring cleaning, look no further than a cordless vacuum cleaner that doubles as a wet mop. Shoppers say this two-in-one cleaner "completely cuts cleaning time down" and is the "best purchase for wood floors."
Buy It! Tineco iFloor Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $159.99 with coupon (orig. $184.99); amazon.com
Whether you've got cleaning or reorganizing, you can't go wrong picking up these trending Amazon home and kitchen items. Browse more of these popular products below.
Buy It! Holikme Twin Door Draft Stopper; $18.95; amazon.com
Buy It! YouCopia UpSpace Box Organizer, $19.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker, $59.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Small Bathroom Storage Corner Cabinet, $29.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
