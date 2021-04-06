15 Home and Garden Essentials That Are Trending on Amazon Right Now — Starting at Just $7

Profile Menu
The spring weather has shoppers in the mood to revamp their outdoor spaces, and they're doing so by investing in innovative grilling gear as well as DIY gazebos that'll transform the backyard. And, as evidenced by Amazon's Movers and Shakers pages, daily essentials are equally as popular. The charts that show what items are trending across the country in real time are filled to the brim with home and garden accessories that are sure to inspire a purchase or three.
Right now in the garden section, you'll see popular items like a $21 portable grill small enough to fit on tabletops, an eight-piece planting set with all the fixings, and a wi-fi enabled hose that's compatible with Alexa and other smart home speakers.
It's hard to find a quality patio umbrella under $100, better yet one that's under $50, but this Amazon best-seller gets the job done, according to reviewers — and it comes in so many color options to match any home's outdoor aesthetic. More than 5,500 shoppers have given the Blissun umbrella a perfect rating, so you can trust that it's a sturdy, sun-blocking option that'll serve you and your family well.
Buy It! Blissun 9' Outdoor Aluminum Patio Umbrella, $48.99; amazon.com
Enjoy your meals outside in the sun without breaking a sweat or the bank. This tabletop grill can move from the kitchen to the patio with ease, since it's only two pounds. An ideal accessory for camping or trips to the beach, this beloved model brings the cookout wherever you go.
Buy It! Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill, $20.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
There's nothing as peaceful as bird watching on early mornings, and with this window feeder, you won't have to move outside to get the best views. It suctions onto your windows so the birds come to you when it's snack time. It's no wonder this model is getting so much love; more than 12,000 shoppers have given the $30 feeder a perfect rating thanks to its easy installation.
Buy It! Nature's Hangout Window Bird Feeder, $29.95 (orig. $49.95); amazon.com
For all the time you've spent indoors this year, you deserve to spend these warm months lounging outside. Consider this set of two folding patio chairs that's trending among shoppers. The chairs even come complete with cup holders and table rests for added convenience. Or, if you need something that's more fit for a nap, take your ZZZs under the trees by investing in this best-selling hammock that can hold two at once. It's so easy to set up, you don't even need tools.
Buy It! Best Choice Products Set of 2 Lounge Chairs, $104.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Vivere Double Polyester Hammock, $149.97; amazon.com
And, of course, it wouldn't be spring if sprucing up the home wasn't on shoppers' minds. The Westinghouse power washer is selling fast. It's gas-powered so that you won't be limited to use only in areas close to outlets, and it comes with four different nozzles to cater to a range of needs, from washing the car to cleaning off the driveway.
Buy It! Westinghouse Outdoor Power Washer, $266.48; amazon.com
Whether you've got grilling, gardening, or lounging on your mind, you can't go wrong shopping these trending Amazon home and garden items. Browse more popular picks below.
Buy It! Orbit B-hyve Smart Hose Faucet, $48.10; amazon.com
Buy It! Scuddles Garden Tools Set, $23.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Melnor RelaxGrip-E Nozzle, $14.83 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Antonki Humidity Gauge, $9.97 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com