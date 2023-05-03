This Dustpan That 'Doesn't Leave Anything Behind' Is 43% Off at Amazon

“I should have bought this years ago. No more bending”

By Amy Schulman
Published on May 3, 2023 08:00 PM

Broom and Dustpan Tout
Photo: Amazon

Cleaning up after fallen crumbs and piles of pet hair doesn't mean you have to pull out the big vacuum cleaner. In fact, you can reach for something a little lighter — and easy to use — that won't hurt your back in the process.

Try using the Treelen Broom and Dustpan, which is currently 43 percent off at Amazon. The cleaning gadget set is complete with a broom that's 52 inches long as well as a dustpan handle that's nearly 39 inches high, so you won't have to bend over while cleaning. Reach for this dustpan while sweeping up small amounts of debris and garbage. You'll appreciate that the dustpan is complete with a built-in scraper that makes it easy to remove any particles straight into the pan.

Those who are even taller — or need more torque while cleaning — can even extend the broom thanks to the included extension pole. And when it's not in use, the broom and dustpan can snap together for easy storage.

Broom and Dustpan
Amazon

Buy It! Treelen Broom and Dustpan, $23.80 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

A whopping 23,000 Amazon shoppers have given this broom and dustpan set a five-star rating, with users calling it a "back-saving dustpan" and noting that the broom "doesn't leave anything behind" in reviews. One reviewer shared, "The dustpan is very useful for collecting debris and hair," while another enthused: "I actually get excited to use this broom."

A third user explained that as a worker, they thought this dustpan "would be better for my back." They wrote, "I should have bought this years ago. No more bending with a dustpan." They continued, saying, "I like how they snap together to make storing easy. The broom and dustpan are very light even when carried together. If you are older or have back pain, don't wait like I did."

Head to Amazon to get the Treelen Broom and Dustpan while it's 43 percent off.

