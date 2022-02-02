Travis Barker Launches Skull-Filled Home Accessories Line: 'They Scream Rock 'n' Roll'

The line includes "all the small things" you need to outfit your home, the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer joked of the pieces he designed with the London-based brand Buster + Punch

Travis Barker is bringing his rockstar style to a new home collection

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, is launching a collaboration with London-based decor and lifestyle brand Buster + Punch that features skull-adorned accessories for every space in the house. Some of the items include a skull-shaped candleholder, steel skull drawer pull and a lamp with a tiny skull pull chain.

The line, which will be available on Feb. 23, draws inspiration from some of Barker's favorite creators past and present: "I think from the first time I saw artists like Pushead and the skulls that he would put on Misfits albums or Metallica albums, that was really big," Barker explained in a press release. "Or Zero Skateboards back in the day. I've always loved them."

"They scream rock 'n' roll. They scream danger and poison," he continued. "Skulls stand against everything, so to present them in a way like this and take it to a new level is special."

travis-barker-buster-punch-1 Credit: Buster & Punch

Barker, who became engaged to Kourtney Kardashian in October, also dug into the importance of curating his home's aesthetic while still making sure it's highly functional.

"The space that you live or work in is everything. For me it's simplicity—it's minimal. My house is like that too. You don't need a lot, but what's there counts"—simply put, all the small things," he said, giving a nod to his band's 2000 hit song.

travis-barker-buster-punch-1 Credit: Buster & Punch

According to Elle Decor, he teamed up with Buster + Punch after the brand helped design his Los Angeles music studio three years ago. Barker and the brand's founder, Massimo Buster Minale, became friends shortly after.

Minale told the outlet, the vision behind the line was "to inject these very boring types of home fittings—like light switches and door handles and kitchen pulls—with the lifestyle piece that I knew from motorbikes and fashion and music."

Travis Barker's new home collection Credit: Buster + Punch

The collection reflects Barker's personal style. He has over 100 tattoos on his body, with some dedicated to Kardashian.

In December, the 42-year-old reality star was spotted matching her man by sporting a slew of faux tattoos on her chest, arms and legs.