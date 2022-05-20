Travis Barker Shows Off Calabasas Mansion, Gifts Kourtney Kardashian Gave Him 'Way Before' Dating

"Way before we were together, we would spoil each other," Travis Barker said of his new wife Kourtney Kardashian as he gave Architectural Digest a tour of his Calabasas home

Travis Barker is sharing a peek into life at home with new wife Kourtney Kardashian.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, gave archdigest.com a tour of his "zen" Calabasas, Calif. mansion for the magazine's June Family Issue, revealing some of the gifts Kardashian, 43, has given him over their years of friendship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Way before we were together, we would spoil each other and buy each other Christmas presents and birthday presents," Barker said in the video.

He pointed out some candle holders she gave him that have remained in his dining room since. "She still has a candle I got her years ago, that's still in her closet, and bags. She'll be like, 'Do you remember you got this for me three Christmases ago?' And I'm like, 'Woah,'" Barker explained.

The musician also showed off a huge painting of "my five favorite albums that changed my life" hanging above his fireplace, which Kourtney gave him last Christmas.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's home AD Mag Credit: Christopher Sturman/Architectural Digest

But some of the best gifts come from the heart, like a black plate on his bedside table, on which Kardashian painted a skeleton at the paint your own pottery chain Color Me Mine. In addition to photos of his kids, the bedroom's decor features a framed portrait that Kardashian's daughter Penelope drew of him, which he's "very proud of."

In his AD interview, the Downfalls High actor revealed some of his plans for the house as he and Kardashian start their life together with their blended family.

"Kourtney has a great house a block away from here," Barker said. "Right now I'm just planning to convert my home studio into a bunk room so her kids are comfortable here. In the future, I suppose we'll wait to find something better than what we have. Wherever we end up, we feel incredibly blessed and grateful."

kourtney kardashain and travis barker AD home Credit: Christopher Sturman/Architectural Digest

Barker and Kardashian got married Sunday in Santa Barbara with close friends and family in attendance after the couple got engaged in October, sharing the moment on her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About IVF Complications: 'Hasn't Been the Most Amazing Experience'

"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," the insider said. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."

Kardashian and Barker are currently trying to have another baby.