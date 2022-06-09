WATCH: Melissa McCarthy & Jenna Perusich Bring Laughter, Tears and Great Design on New HGTV Show

Melissa McCarthy and her cousin, actress Jenna Perusich, are starring in a new show filled with heartwarming home makeovers!

In the exclusive first trailer for the six-episode series The Great Giveback (above), which premieres Monday, June 13 at 9pm ET/PT on HGTV and discovery+, the cousins get up to hilarious shenanigans while renovating homes for their deserving clients.

The trailer opens with the design pair consulting with a couple who was chosen for a home makeover — and a dose of the Mike & Molly and Gilmore Girls alum's signature humor

"If you trust us, it might be time that you guys just do the reasonable thing, which is give us your house and you'll see it when we're all done. We're just going to root through all your personal items," she jokes.

During the show, they offer surprise home renovations to people who serve others. For the special series, McCarthy says the self-proclaimed "vintage fanatics" found "remarkable people who just give and give and give of themselves."

"We're going to surprise these lovely people and give back to them," Perusich adds.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE earlier this month, McCarthy described the impact of the show, in which the pair reward homeowners who have dedicated themselves to being of service to others in various ways.

"It was a great reminder that there is so much good, so much kindness in the world. It's out there," McCarthy told PEOPLE. "We just wanted to celebrate these amazing people. And be reminded that we all can really make a difference."

Judging by the overflowing hugs and surprised faces in the trailer, McCarthy and Perusich definitely made their mark.

During a hilarious moment in the teaser, one of the home makeover recipients exclaims, "Oh my God!" in three back-to-back clips.

"You don't exactly have a poker face," McCarthy quips at her beaming client.

Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathon Scott also make a cameo in the trailer — in more ways than one.

The cousins get their hands on bobbleheads of the design expert twins. McCarthy hilariously chats to the miniature figures, saying they should help the two actresses with some heavy construction. In the next sequence, the real-life Drew laughs as he watches McCarthy dramatically lift a beam above her head with some dramatic sound effects.

In fact, McCarthy and Perusich's new show was inspired in part by Drew and Jonathan Scott's series Celebrity IOU, in which A-list celebrities give back to friends and mentors by renovating their homes. Back in 2020, the God's Favorite Idiot actress decided to do a project for Perusich's parents, who are retired police officers in Chicago. Perusich told PEOPLE the renovation "just changed their life in every aspect."

After their first cameo on HGTV, the two wanted to keep giving back to people committed to selfless actions. And the reveals throughout the trailer are priceless. From tears to happy screeches, the pair accomplished their goal, and definitely got their hands dirty.

In the video, McCarthy smears plaster on a white brick wall. "I can plaster! And everyone said buttering that bread isn't going to help you," she jokes.

Clearly, the tight-knit family members also learned to appreciate the art of home renovation in the process as Perusich admits, "I think the smell of sawdust is better than the smell of coffee."