Trading Spaces' Genevieve Gorder Jokes Upcoming Nuptials Will Be 'Similar' to Royal Wedding

Genevieve Gorder is a bride to be, but don’t expect her to be arriving in a carriage to her upcoming wedding.

Asked whether her Moroccan celebration will be similar Saturday’s royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Trading Spaces and HGTV vet, 43, replies, “I mean, similar,” before cracking a smile.

Instead, the New York-based star, who got engaged to fellow designer Christian Dunbar in February, says she is planning “a super sexy dinner party in a beautiful riad for my friends.”

“I’m so chill I don’t really like big, planned formal events,” she tells PEOPLE. Of the celebration, which she notes is happening in “a couple months,” she explains, “There’s not even a ceremony for them to watch. It’s a love party. Just come have a great night.”

The actual “I dos” will take place on a separate occasion, with a much more intimate guest list. “We’re gonna do it alone with my daughter,” says Gorder. “It’s for us. And then we’ll just be really nice to each other at the party.”

PEOPLE confirmed the engagement after Gorder, who returned for TLC’s Trading Spaces revival in April, posted an Instagram offering a peek of a stunning diamond ring during a “#girlsnight” with daughter Bebelle, 10. “That kinda night,” she wrote.

“It takes a pretty big love to interrupt a beautiful life…this one was undeniable,” says Gorder of her relationship with Dunbar. “So off we go to the dance again.”