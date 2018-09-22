Trading Spaces' Genevieve Gorder Is Married! Inside Her Magical Moroccan Celebration

Genevieve Gorder is married!

The Trading Spaces star, 44, tied the knot with furniture designer Christian Dunbar in a small ceremony before jetting off to Morocco to celebrate with family and friends.

Kicking off the festivities on Friday, Gorder and Dunbar threw a dinner in Morocco to welcome all of their friends — and the table decor looked breathtakingly beautiful.

Held at the Riad Kitula in Marrakech, the centerpiece of the party was a long table surrounded by lush greenery.

Among the guests were Trading Spaces designer Hildi Santo Tomas, new Trading Spaces designer John Gidding and What Not to Wear makeup artist Carmindy.

The following day, Dunbar voiced his deep appreciation for the decor on Instagram.

Alongside a shot of the table while the festivities were in full swing, he wrote, “LOVE. Welcome dinner in Marrakech last night.”

During the dinner, the couple’s guests went on to share their own photos from the happy occasion, using the wedding hashtag: “#cd❤️gg.”

“Congrats!!!!” one of their friends wrote alongside a photo of the pair smiling together.

Hours earlier, hinting at the extravagance to come, Gorder shared a photo of her and her husband-to-be before the party — while she was still dressed in a robe.

“Let’s throw a party shall we?” she wrote.

Gorder and close friends arrived in the city of Essaouira earlier this week. The group has been immersing themselves in the local culture, tasting Moroccan dishes, going for a camel ride through the desert and shopping at the markets.

Gorder told PEOPLE in May that rather than a traditional affair, she wanted her wedding celebration to be “a super sexy dinner party in a beautiful riad for my friends.”

“I’m so chill I don’t really like big, planned formal events,” she said. “There’s not even a ceremony for them to watch. It’s a love party. Just come have a great night.”

Gorder and Dunbar’s exchanging of vows was likely a much more intimate gathering. A few months ahead of the actual “I dos” she said of the ceremony, “We’re gonna do it alone with my daughter. It’s for us.”

“It’s that time…💍 👰🏽👨🏽‍⚖️,” she wrote of a Sept. 13 Instagram photo of a small box wrapped in a red bow.

The designer, who also has a new Netflix Series, Stay Here, in which she makes over Airbnb vacation rentals, got engaged to Dunbar in February.

“It takes a pretty big love to interrupt a beautiful life…this one was undeniable,” she told PEOPLE of her relationship at the time. “So off we go to the dance again.”

Gorder was previously married to Canadian TV host Tyler Harcott, from whom she split in 2013. They share a daughter, Bebelle, 10.

The TV personality let the news of her engagement slip with a peek at her stunning diamond ring. “That kinda night,” she wrote alongside an Instagram photo with the jewel front and center.

Dunbar also works in the world of design. He builds sculptures and furniture, and designs interior spaces, according to the website for his Savannah, Georgia-based business. “All of my work is a blend of organic and industrial, but in a way that highlights inherent beauty of the natural materials,” he told Vogue in 2017.

He even made a cameo on Trading Spaces.

He also works as a model, recently working on a campaign for Grey Goose. “On set shooting my first official old guy job as a model,” he wrote on Instagram.

Gorder rose to fame as one of the original designers on TLC’s Trading Spaces, and returned for the show’s reboot after 10 years off the air in April 2018. She also appeared as a judge on HGTV’s Design Star and on her own series, Ask Genevieve and Genevieve’s Renovation.