Trading Spaces Designer in a Wheelchair After Host Paige Davis Unexpectedly Jumped Into His Arms

Being a designer on Trading Spaces is a full-contact job, according to Doug Wilson.

The interior designer, who appeared on the original series and the reboot that debuted last spring, shared a photo of himself in a wheelchair at the airport, after, he says, he had a run-in with host Paige Davis.

“WHEEL CHAIR ASSISTANCE,” he captioned the photo, which shows him being pushed through the airport by a man in uniform.

“The day after @realpaigedavis unexpectedly decides to sprint down a hotel hall and jump into your arms with my bum leg . . . taking most the weight and toll!” he added. “I’m starting physical therapy on next week.”

He also thanked the gentleman who seemingly helped him get to his departure gate. “Thanks to Cayley of Army Nation Guard for his kind service!”

Paige commented, “Oh no!” on the post, but didn’t offer further details about the jumping incident.

Wilson hashtagged the photo #tradingspaces #physicaltherapy#armynationalguard #wheelchairassistance #legpain #militaryservice #tlc and #discoveryinc.

TLC did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Paige also shared a photo of herself at the airport showing off her coffee on Friday. “Have Latte. Will Travel” she captioned the Instagram Stories selfie.

Trading Spaces returned to TLC after a 10 year hiatus in April. Almost the entire original cast reunited for the reboot, including designers Doug, Hildi, Frank, Laurie, Genevieve and Vern, carpenters Carter and Ty, and host Paige.

A few new faces also joined the production: HGTV regulars Kahi Lee, Sabrina Soto and John Gidding, as well as two newcomer carpenters, Brett Tutor and America’s Next Top Model alum Joanie Sprague.