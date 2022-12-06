'Million Dollar Listing LA' Star Tracy Tutor Reveals Her New Home — and How Her Co-Star Helped Her Buy It

The real estate agent opened up to PEOPLE about purchasing her Beverly Hills home with a helping hand from Josh Flagg, and hiring her ex husband to remodel it

By
Natalia Senanayake
author bio page
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE. She covers all things travel and home, from celebrities' luxury mansions to breaking travel news. Before joining PEOPLE, she freelanced for Reclamation Magazine and taught English at a high school in Barcelona, Spain. Natalia studied Journalism and Media at Rutgers University and enjoys documenting her travels on Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 6, 2022 10:20 AM
Tracy Tutor
Photo: Nick Frandjian

Tracy Tutor is showing off her newly completed L.A. home — and digging into the drama that got her here.

Ahead of the premiere of season 14 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Dec. 8) Tutor 47, recalled how the end of season 13 documented her purchasing the stunning Spanish-style home after her co-star Josh Flagg gave up his commission so she could afford it.

"It was a really sweet moment because I really didn't think I was going to get the house at that point. I hit my threshold of discomfort and I thought it was over. And so when he surprised me with the keys..." she says, beginning to get emotional. "That's why I love this kid because I think his heart — as dysfunctional as he can be — his heart is in the right place."

Tracy Tutor Home Renovation
Kara Smith

The real estate agent also opened up about recruiting her ex-husband, Jason Maltas, to help with her home renovation. The exes divorced in 2018 and share two teenage daughters, Scarlett and Juliet.

"Working with my ex-husband — that was a decision that I was on the fence about," she says. "I just decided, you know what? We're actually in a good place. It's been almost four years and honestly, we didn't hit that many bumps in the road."

She added that Maltas, who works in the construction industry, was "gracious" while working on the home, which Tutor shares with her boyfriend, Erik Anderson.

"They got to know each other during the process and Jason was really gracious and always really respectful of Erik," she says. "We're all living under one roof and Jason walks in and has coffee with us in the morning. I'm proud of it. I think it's a cool way to be."

Tracy Tutor Home Renovation
Kara Smith

Tutor tells PEOPLE that her Beverly Hills home, which has four bedrooms in the main house, reflects a "soft, contemporary and textural" vibe. "I didn't do a ton of color," she says. "I just wanted it to feel warm, light and comfortable."

The reality star added that she spends the most time in her new kitchen, which features marble countertops and wood cabinetry. "I'm always in the kitchen," she explains. "My designer Kara [Smith] talked me into doing this big seating area in the kitchen instead of a table, more of a nook, and now I work here all the time."

Wanting to stick to a "resort-like" feel in the backyard, Tutor says she filled the outdoor space with olive trees, comfy seating, a fire pit and a water fountain.

Tracy Tutor Home Renovation
Kara Smith

"It's all seating areas everywhere so I can cozy up and feel like I'm on vacation," she says. "After the chaos of what I do for a living, I just want this to be a very peaceful, serene environment. That's what I was hoping for."

While the main house and yard are complete, she adds that tackling her guest house will be "phase two" of the renovation process. She's also finishing up her garage and a state-of-the-art gym equipped with a sauna and cryotherapy chamber — which she expects to be completed in just a few months.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles returns to Bravo on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. ET.

