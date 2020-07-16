MDLLA’s Tracy Tutor Reveals She and New Boyfriend Had COVID-19 and ‘Didn’t Know It’

Although the Bravo star felt sick during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, she was unable to get tested at the time

Tracy Tutor is opening up about her surprising experience with the coronavirus.

During an interview this week on SiriusXM Radio Andy’s Reality Checked, the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star revealed that she and her new boyfriend Erik Anderson both got COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic — but they only found out weeks later after getting antibody tests.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The celebrity real estate agent explained that things “got pretty intense . . . because we went to Mexico together and we both had COVID and we didn’t know it. When we got back and everybody was in full lockdown, we kind of looked at each other and said, ‘well, let’s just stick together.'"

When she and Anderson began to feel ill, Tutor went to her doctor but says she wasn’t able to get tested at the time because she didn't have “enough of the symptoms," adding, "This was kind of before everybody really knew what was going on."

At the time, Tutor said that her doctor believed she just had “some sort of virus or flu,” and as her symptoms went away quickly, she also believed she wasn’t suffering from COVID-19.

“I felt better by day four. I went, 'It can’t be COVID because people are going down with 104 fevers,'” she said, noting that this occurred before information about the prevalence of asymptomatic cases was widely available.

However, about four weeks later, the pair managed to get a test for antibodies, which shows if a person has had the COVID-19 virus in the past. Both tested positive. “We both took two different antibody tests,” she said.

In the book, Tutor recounts how she worked her way to the top of the real estate industry over two decades and battled sexism in the industry.

Image zoom Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles cast Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

“The first 14 years of my career were completely dominated by men being in my office, and I was tired of it,” the mother of two told PEOPLE exclusively, explaining that she left several companies before finding one that she felt finally showed her respect: Douglas Elliman Real Estate, which is headed by female CEO Dottie Herman.