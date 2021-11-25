Tracee Ellis Ross' Best Gift Picks for Your Girlfriends

That pretty pastel glassware you've seen all over Instagram? That's Estelle Colored Glass, and Ellis Ross says it's as good as it looks. "They hold a lot of liquid and they're beautiful," she says. "It's a black owned company, and I am a huge fan."

Buy It! Estelle Colored Glass rocks glasses in Amber Smoke, $85 for 2; estellecoloredglass.com