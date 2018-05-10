'Reach for the Sky!' This Decked OutToy Story Plane Is the Only Way to Travel to Disney

To infinity and beyond!

Disney and China Eastern Airlines have teamed up to design the ultimate escape for Toy Story fans in the form of this playful plane.

The experience starts when you arrive at the ticket counter decked out with photos from the movie, as this video from Good Morning America shows. The exterior of the plane itself is wrapped in a shot of Buzz Lightyear, but Woody, Jessie and more favorite characters get equal love when you step aboard one of the domestic-based flights.

RELATED: Disney World and Disneyland Are Raising Prices Again: Here’s What It Will Cost You

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

According to CNN Travel, the ceiling, seat covers, luggage containers, trays and even amenities like cutlery and headphones boast nods to the franchise. Guests will also receive a “commemorative boarding pass.”

The fun doesn’t stop once you land, either. If you’re en route to Shanghai Disney Resort, you can also stay at the Toy Story Hotel before visiting Toy Story Land. From a real-life version of Al’s Toy Barn to the Slinky Dog Spin ride, there are plenty of ways to embrace the popular movie at the Chinese attraction.

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

But if you can’t get away for an international trip, don’t stress: The U.S. is getting a Toy Story Land of its own, opening June 30. The 11-acre park will include restaurants like “Woody’s Lunch Box,” as well as interactive games, themed coasters and more.

RELATED: Dreams Do Come True! See Photos of the New Home Store That Just Opened at Disneyland

“It’ll be the detail stuff that I want to see —what you hold what you touch,” said Tim Allen, the voice of Lightyear. “It’s gonna be very exciting.”

No guarantees, though, that we’ll get the same flight treatment.