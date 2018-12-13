A Toy Story-Inspired Hotel Is Coming to Tokyo Disney Resort & Guests Can Stay in Andy's Bedroom

To infinity… and beyond!

A Toy Story-inspired hotel is coming to Tokyo Disney Resort in 2021.

Guests of the new accommodation will feel they’re in a “world where everything looks like it is made of toys,” according to a press release.

In addition, the hotel will feature spacious gardens and rooms designed after Andy’s actual bedroom— the same room where Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Mr. Potato Head all came to life.

The press release also notes the hotel will consist of 600 rooms and will include an affordable restaurant, in hopes of enhancing the Disney experience for families.

Tokyo Disney Resort features a number of attractions on Tokyo Disneyland including Monsters, Inc. Ride & Go Seek, Space Mountain, Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters, a Haunted Mansion as well as Tokyo DisneySea.

The news of the Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story-inspired hotel comes just two years after the opening of The Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and the Toy Story Hotel.

Much like the Tokyo Toy Story hotel, The Shanghai accommodation “immerses guests in a world inspired by the toys,” The Walt Disney Company wrote on its website.

According to Shanghai Disney Resort’s website a single room or a room with two double beds start at $123 USD per night.

Photos from the hotel’s page and videos on YouTube show vibrant colored rooms with Andy’s exact cloud wall paper and bedding with all of the character’s faces on it.