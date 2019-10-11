An Entire Town In Southern California Is for Sale (One Hour from San Diego!)

The small, historic town of Campo in San Diego County, California is officially on the market.

The 16-acre village, which about an hour away from downtown San Diego and the ocean, is available to purchase in its entirety, however a price has not yet been advertised, according to the Los Angeles Times,

“This is a very unique opportunity for an investor to own the downtown portion of a small town,” listing agent Conor Brennan told the outlet. “It’s a very unique opportunity that doesn’t come around often.”

John Ray, a Las Vegas investor who owned much of Campo since the early 2000s, decided to sell many of his properties as he is getting older, Brennan added.

According to the outlet, the town would include 28 residences — apartments, single-family homes and seven commercial properties.

Campo still has about 100 people living throughout the properties in town. The outlet reported many of the residents to be employees of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, as the town is only about a mile away from the U.S.-Mexican border.

Image zoom David McNew/Getty

Brennan shared that he has not yet assigned a price tag to the town as he wants to see what he is offered first. However, when a majority of the town was put on the market in 1994, Campo was selling for $1.75 million — which inflates to more than $3 million today, the Los Angeles Times notes.

The town—which holds a Baptist church, cabinet shop, and a U.S. Post Office—used to be home to the Buffalo Soldiers, the only all African American cavalry unit in the Army.

The East County Lumber and Ranch Supply shop, which is one of the most lively businesses in the town, is also included in the sale. However, Brennan added that investors may get rid of these properties or renovate them as they may only be interested in acquiring the land.