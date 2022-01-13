Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying These 'Luxurious' Turkish Cotton Towels
When it comes to bathroom essentials to invest in, towels should be high on the list. Just ask anyone who's wrapped up in a worn, paper-thin towel after a warm shower. If you're due for a towel upgrade, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend drying off with this set of ultra-plush towels.
The Towel Bazaar towels are made in Turkey with 100 percent Turkish cotton. They come in 10 colors that are available in sets ranging from one to eight pieces. Pricing depends on the color and set size you opt for, but the 6-piece set is on sale for as low as $33 right now. Whether you're taking a shower or washing your hands, the set has everything you need post wash, including 13-by-13-inch washcloths, two 16-by-30-inch hand towels, and two 27-by-54-inch bath towels.
Buy It! Towel Bazaar 6-Piece Towel Set, $32.29 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com
Before using the towels, the brand recommends washing them in cold water with mild detergent, and either tumble drying them on low heat or hanging them to dry. In addition to cleaning them, this also makes the towels feel fluffier, according to some shoppers. "The towels and washcloths came through their first wash even softer and more plush," one wrote, adding that "they are more luxurious than towels I've spent twice as much on."
Shoppers can't stop buying the towel set, which has more than 8,400 five-star ratings. In fact, they're one of the best-selling towel sets among Amazon's massive inventory. "These towels and washcloths are outstanding," another reviewer wrote. "We got a set about a month ago and were so impressed that we ordered more. They are thick, soft, and absorbent."
Other shoppers call out the high quality of the towels, saying that they hold up after multiple washes. "I've washed them over two dozen times, and [there's] no fading or thread pulls," wrote a customer who reiterated the brand's recommendation to not use fabric softener. "If you're looking for a way to pamper yourself, these are the towels for you!"
There's no end date listed for the deal, so head to Amazon to shop the Towel Bazaar 6-piece towel set before the savings disappear.
