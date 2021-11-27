Deal Alert! This $299 Oprah-Loved Smart Oven Is Only $49 Right Now
Between end-of-the-year work projects and holiday-related events, this time of year is extremely busy. But honestly, does it ever slow down? The not-so-good news: You can't make your everyday tasks disappear. The actual good news: There's a meal delivery service out there that comes with a smart oven, and it's basically like having your own personal chef. You don't have to spend time grocery shopping, meal prepping, and cooking. And in honor of Black Friday, you can get the smart oven for 84 percent off when you order a minimum of six weeks of meals within your first six months.
Most meal delivery services offer dishes you have to warm up in your microwave or cook on your stovetop. Tolava goes above and beyond with chef-crafted meals that cook themselves in the company's smart oven. Every week, you receive fresh self-selected meals at your doorstep, and then all you have to do is place them in the Tovala Smart Oven, scan the meal card's barcode on the side of the oven, and press start.
The Tovala Smart Oven is programmed to cook dishes like professional chefs, whether they need to be steamed, baked, broiled, or toasted. In addition to Tovala's meals, you can use the appliance to cook dishes of your own. And even better, you can scan grocery barcodes on a wide variety of frozen food brands, such as Bagel Bites and Trader Joe's. The Tovala oven itself is usually $299, but today, it's $49 with the purchase of Tovala meals. We've only seen it marked down to $99 on Labor Day, so this price is an absolute steal.
Buy It! Tovala Smart Oven, $49 with code BLACKFRIDAY and your purchase of six weeks' worth of meals (orig. $299); tovala.com
Tovala's menu rotates every week, so you always have the chance to try something new. For those with specific dietary needs, you can navigate the menu by using Calorie Smart, Carb Conscious, Gluten Free, and Vegetarian filters. You can even swap proteins and sides for some of the meals. In the past, the menu has featured parmesan-crusted steak, blackened shrimp tacos, and broccoli alfredo pasta. All of the meals are ready to eat in less than 20 minutes and provide enough food for one person.
To score the Tovala oven for $49 today, you need to order at least six weeks' worth of meals within the next six months. Each week, you can get between three and 16 meals delivered depending on your needs. Meal plan prices range from $36 to $192 per week. You can always skip or pause shipments if you're going to be out of town or need a break.
The oven/meal kit combo has garnered a 4.6-star rating from over 6,000 customers. Reviewers wrote on the company's website that "everyone should have a Tovala Oven" and "you can cut the chicken with a fork, it's that juicy."
And if these shoppers' rave reviews aren't enough to convince you that you need the Tovala Smart Oven in your life, trust Oprah's seal of approval. The smart oven made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things List 2021. "Gayle swears this kept her fed through isolation. You can scan the barcode of a grocery item, and the oven will adjust its settings to cook it," Oprah said on Oprah Daily. "Giftees can also sign up for a Tovala meal plan to receive scannable meals."
Tovala's smart oven and chef-crafted meals give you the luxury of a personal chef without the ridiculous price tag. Place your order now before the sale is over, or worse, the oven sells out.
