Amazon Shoppers Say This Insulated Backpack Keeps Drinks 'Refrigerator Cold' for Up to 16 Hours
If you're planning on going camping or spending a day at the beach this summer, you're going to want to invest in some sort of insulated cooler bag. With one by your side, you'll be able to keep snacks and drinks cold for hours — and you won't have to worry about everything getting covered in sand.
An option that's not only great for a day at the beach but also conveniently designed for a camping or hiking trip is the Tourit Insulated Cooler Backpack, which is just $35 at Amazon. The backpack cooler is constructed with insulation material and a leak-proof liner that is guaranteed to keep food and drinks hot or cold for up to 16 hours. The main storage compartment is large enough to fit up to 30 cans at a time, and there are also two front zipper pockets to hold smaller accessories, two bottle holders on either side, and a mesh pocket on one of the straps that's the perfect size to fit a phone.
The light and durable backpack cooler is finished off with cushioned, padded shoulder straps that won't rub your skin or become uncomfortable even after a long day of hiking. One of the straps even has a convenient bottle opener. If hiking, camping, or heading to the beach isn't on the agenda this summer, the insulated backpack can also be used as a lunch bag for work or a daily pack, ideal for picnics, road trips, or a wealth of outdoor activities.
Buy It! Tourit Insulated Cooler Backpack, $35.15 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers have given the backpack cooler 7,600 five-star ratings, with many saying that it's "truly leak proof" and actually keeps drinks "refrigerator cold" for up to 16 hours. Another reviewer says that "this cooler is perfect for a day on the beach."
"This backpack cooler has come in handy when traveling," a five-star reviewer says. "We were returning to San Diego from Houston. We had purchased a brisket there, froze the brisket, traveled all day back to SD, got home, and it was still hard as rock! This is always by our side when we travel. It works great poolside at a hotel or RV park. Just fill it with your beverage of choice, dump ice over the top, and you're set."
"We use the backpack almost every day," another customer says. "We're always hiking to new river spots and we love this backpack. We're gonna buy another one. It's lightweight. It's waterproof. We always fill it with ice and beverages and it holds the ice really well. I love how many pockets it has. It even has a bottle opener on the side. It's our favorite. One of the best things I've ever bought on Amazon. Seriously."
If you're heading to the beach or planning on a camping trip this year, shop the Tourit Insulated Cooler Backpack for just $35.15 at Amazon.
- 7 Cooling Items to Prevent Your Dog from Overheating, According to a Vet
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Insulated Backpack Keeps Drinks 'Refrigerator Cold' for Up to 16 Hours
- Bed Bath & Beyond Just Slashed Prices on Thousands of Home and Kitchen Items — Including Vacuums for $200 Off
- Jessica Alba's Pretty Pedicure Polish Comes from This Buzzy Nail Brand — and It's Having a Huge Sale