Amazon Shoppers Say This Insulated Backpack Keeps Drinks 'Refrigerator Cold' for Up to 16 Hours

An option that's not only great for a day at the beach but also conveniently designed for a camping or hiking trip is the Tourit Insulated Cooler Backpack, which is just $35 at Amazon. The backpack cooler is constructed with insulation material and a leak-proof liner that is guaranteed to keep food and drinks hot or cold for up to 16 hours. The main storage compartment is large enough to fit up to 30 cans at a time, and there are also two front zipper pockets to hold smaller accessories, two bottle holders on either side, and a mesh pocket on one of the straps that's the perfect size to fit a phone.