Gilmore Girls Fans Can Now Have a Holiday Lunch at Rory and Lorelai's Real House

Maura Hohman
December 12, 2018 12:47 PM

Gilmore Girls fans can now experience a little piece of Stars Hollow first hand.

Between December 22 and January 6, visitors to Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, can visit the real house Lorelai and Rory Gilmore called home on the show, which ran from 2000 to 2007 on the WB and CW.

RELATED: 6 Things That Haven’t Changed in Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life — And 7 That Did

While there, fans can eat lunch like the famously indulgent mother and daughter — played by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel respectively — check out some of the show’s real costumes and props, and even enjoy recreated scenes.

Visitors can also stop by the town square and take a picture in their beloved gazebo.

RELATED: Gilmore Girls: How Reese Witherspoon’s Wild Prompted Lorelai Gilmore to Finally Say ‘I Do’ to Luke Danes

Gilmore Girls
Netflix
Gilmore Girls
Netflix

To gain admission, guests will have to pay to tour the entire Warner Bros. Studios and present your ticket marked for the same day. The studio tour itself lasts 3 hours and ends with a self-guided portion, which includes the Gilmore Girls experience.

Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham
Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Lunch isn’t included in the cost of the ticket, but you can buy holiday-themed items like turkey, cranberry sauce, and roast chicken on-site. Regrettably, there’s no Chinese option, but hopefully there will be lots and lots of coffee.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.