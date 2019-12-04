Whether vying for Grammys or records, Tori Kelly goes for gold — and the same is true of her Christmas decorations!

The “Change Your Mind” singer teamed up with Balsam Hill to turn her Los Angeles home into a golden winter wonderland for the holidays and shared the transformation exclusively with PEOPLE.

“I was immediately drawn to all the gold stuff, and most of it ended up being from [designer] Nicole Miller‘s line,” says Kelly, 26. “Anyone who knows me knows that I love gold everything. It looks really great, and I think it’s cool that it’s not the typical red and green Christmas decorations. I really love just having a warm, cozy house where people can come.”

Kelly first connected with faux greenery makers Balsam Hill while taping the CMA Country Christmas special, which aired on ABC on Tuesday night, earlier this year. The brand had provided the decorations on set and in the dressing rooms.

“I remember walking in and everything was decorated so beautifully,” Kelly says. “It was just like Christmas everywhere. And I think it really helped to get everyone into the Christmas spirit.”

Image zoom Bobby Quillard

Image zoom Tori Kelly Bobby Quillard

For the focal point of her décor, Kelly chose the Champagne Tree ($699) from Nicole Miller and decorated it with metallic-hued ornaments. She also added a large wreath hanging above her couch, garland, white candles and miniature white faux Christmas trees on her tabletops.

After everything was finalized, Kelly says it took about a “whole day” to get all of the decorations set up in her home.

“It was pretty funny because there was just glitter everywhere at one point,” she says. “It was like a whole winter wonderland. It was cool.”

RELATED GALLERY: Merry and Bright! See How Celebrities Are Decorating Their Homes for the Holidays

Image zoom Tori Kelly Bobby Quillard

And most importantly, her toy poodle, Frodo, approved after some puppy-proofing.

“When we were trying to decide between tree skirts, they asked me if I wanted to do a skirt or if I wanted to do a tree collar instead,” she says. “I had never even seen one of those before and literally as I was trying to decide, Frodo was already laying on the tree skirt and rolling around on it. I was like, ‘Okay, I guess we have to do the collar.’ It was the way to go and now I’m obsessed with it.”

Image zoom Tori Kelly and her dog, Frodo Bobby Quillard

This holiday season marks the second that Kelly and her husband, basketball player André Murillo, whom she wed in May 2018, have spent in their own home. Last year, she and Murillo, 29, went with a real Christmas tree.

RELATED: Tori Kelly on Her ‘Awesome’ First Year of Marriage and Expanding Her Family — with a Puppy!

Growing up, Kelly — who was born in Wildomar, California — says the most important part of her holidays was always spending time with family.

“It was always about family, and still is,” she says. “My immediate family would usually spend the morning all together and then either go to my grandma’s house with the rest of the extended family, or some relative’s [home] that would be hosting that year. It was always about being together.”

Image zoom Tori Kelly Bobby Quillard

When it comes to traditions, Kelly says there’s a simple one that her mom passed down to her that she continues each year.

“My mom, she actually grew up having those Pillsbury rolls and they weren’t cinnamon flavor, they were orange flavor,” she says. “When I tell my friends, they don’t even realize that those exist. But she grew up having those because she didn’t really have a lot growing up. So that was like a special thing for her. As we were growing up, she just continued to make those and we became obsessed with them. Now, it feels weird if I don’t have them. So I carry on that tradition now that I have my own home and everything.”

The singer is also looking forward to making customs of her own with her new husband. “The cool thing about getting married is we’re still in the newlywed stages. I think now we’ll start to think about just what traditions we want to start. Now we get to create our own traditions and pass those along as well. So that’s kind of exciting too.”

Image zoom Tori Kelly Bobby Quillard

After the holidays, Kelly will kick off the North American leg of her “Inspired By True Events” tour in Cleveland on Jan. 28. The tour will criss-cross the U.S. until March 1 before heading abroad for its U.K./European leg, which runs until March 25.

As a self-proclaimed “homebody,” Kelly says it’ll be hard to leave her house behind when it comes time for tour.

“Even just to leave the house is hard for me,” she says with a laugh. “It’s fun just staying at home.”

Image zoom Tori Kelly Bobby Quillard

But, ultimately, the excitement of being on tour makes it all worth it.

“I really get into the set list, and I like getting fans involved,” she says. “I just asked them on Instagram like, ‘What songs do you guys want to hear?’ Just so I can be sure I’m giving them what they want. Touring is my favorite part about being an artist. I get really excited every time I get to go on tour.”

With a happy home and career on the rise, Kelly says she’s in a “great place” in her life right now.

“I’m feeling happy and Christmas-y and stoked for tour,” she says. “Everything is great.”