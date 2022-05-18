Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Breathe Better' Thanks to This Air Purifier — and We've Got an Exclusive Discount Code
If you've been noticing that it's hard to breathe inside — whether it's because of an excess of pollen or an allergy to pet dander — you're going to want to invest in an air purifier.
Start with the Toppin Hepa Air Purifier, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The sleek air purifier is designed with a HEPA filter that captures up to 95 percent of airborne contaminants (like pollen, pet hair, dust mites, odors, and smoke), making it much easier to breathe indoors. Weighing just a little under 3 pounds, the device is the perfect size to place on a bedside table or office desk without taking up too much space.
Thanks to a low decibel, the air purifier runs at an ultra-quiet sound so it won't disturb you while you're working or sleeping. Users can choose from three fan speeds as well as several settings, including sleep mode and aromatherapy (just add a few drops of essential oils to the device and it will diffuse the scent into the air).
The air purifier has already been marked down by 10 percent thanks to an Amazon coupon, and it's an additional 30 percent off with our exclusive discount code PURIFY01, bringing the total down to just $30.
Buy It! Toppin Hepa Air Purifier, $29.99 with coupon PURIFY01 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Over 2,600 Amazon shoppers have given the air purifier a five-star rating, with one customer noting that it's a "no brainer" to buy it at this low price. Others write that it "helps tremendously" and is "good against allergies." Another reviewer added: "I wake up much less stuffy and feel like I breathe better throughout the night."
A third reviewer explained that their ex had left them with a cat, only to discover that they're allergic to cats. However, after snagging this air purifier they wrote: "This air purifier allowed me to breathe again!"
Head to Amazon to get the Toppin Hepa Air Purifier while it's double discounted for just $30.
