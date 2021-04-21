Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

One shopper who made the switch said they don’t feel like they “downgraded at all”

Even Dyson Owners Love This Powerful Cordless Vacuum from Amazon — and It’s Only $85 Right Now

A cordless vacuum under $100 is a rare find — which is why we have a feeling this limited-time Amazon deal is going to go fast.

While you may have never heard of Toppin, the under-the-radar brand is highly rated on Amazon; it has air purifiers, humidifiers, vacuum cleaners, steam mops, and more, with hundreds to thousands of positive reviews under its belt. Right now, some of its most popular products are on sale, including this six-in-one cordless vacuum cleaner that you can snag for just $85.

The Toppin cordless vacuum can convert from a stick vacuum to a handheld thanks to several special attachments it comes with, which can be used on stairs, in crevices, and more. It has a runtime of 35 minutes after a full charge, features a tangle-free roll brush with LED lights, and is lightweight (it weighs just over three pounds).

Amazon shoppers are often left surprised, and even "speechless," at how powerful the budget-friendly vacuum is, and compare its suction power to models from "expensive" brands like Dyson and Shark.

Toppin cordless stick vacuum cleaner Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Toppin 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $84.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

"I have a large 3,000+ square foot house with all hardwood floors or low pile carpets — I wasn't expecting it to be able to keep its charge for the entire house," one shopper wrote. "I have tried to get it to die by doing every room in the house and even the mattresses and couches, but it has stood up to the test. So simple to use and works great to get up fine particles (like baking soda on mattresses), as well as sand. I have a German Shepherd that sheds like crazy and this vacuum is a pet hair destroyer."

Dyson owners who have replaced their older models with the Toppin vacuum say they don't feel like they "downgraded at all." One customer called it a "great competitor" to the brand, while another raved: "The suction on this is awesome and just as strong as my Dyson."