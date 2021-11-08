Shoppers Say This Cordless Stick Vacuum Is 'Just as Strong' as Their Dysons — and It's $72 Today Only
Another day, another vacuum deal on Amazon. The retailer has been serving up huge discounts across all categories ahead of Black Friday, but as always the vacuum sales are some of the most impressive. Today only, Amazon has dropped a major markdown on this customer-loved stick vacuum, making the price just $72.
Even if you haven't heard of the under-the-radar brand, Toppin, it has several air purifiers, steam mops, humidifiers, space heaters, and several vacuum cleaners, with hundreds of five-star ratings.
The Toppin Six-in-One Cordless Stick Vacuum is equipped with high suction power, a five-layer HEPA filtration system, and a 150-degree swivel nozzle to effectively pick up dirt, debris, and pet hair. It easily converts into a handheld vacuum and it comes with several attachments to clean tough spaces like corners, stairs, and upholstery. There are also two power modes, so you can boost its suction when vacuuming carpet.
The vacuum has up to a 35 minute runtime with a full-charge, and it's wall-mountable for simple storage. It has a tangle-free brush roll and LED lights — and shoppers can't get over how lightweight it is at just 3 pounds.
Buy It! Toppin Six-in-One Cordless Stick Vacuum, $71.83 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
Shoppers love this lightweight and powerful stick vacuum so much, they're comparing it to their Dyson models. One shopper even said the $72 vacuum is "just as strong as my Dyson," while another said it "completely changed my life."
"After a week of use I'm extremely pleased with this product," a reviewer wrote. "It's lightweight, easy to get in tight spots, has powerful suction, and the battery lasts a lot longer than anticipated. I've had the major, high-dollar stick vacuum previously, and the Toppin is superior for practical, everyday use. If you are looking for a stick vacuum, I highly recommend this one."
Another shopper said, "This is a great little vacuum. We have dogs and are always vacuuming up the dog hair. This vacuum is super lightweight and easy to use and actually fun to use. I find myself vacuuming more frequently and keeping the house cleaner because it's so easy."
Head to Amazon ASAP to shop the popular cordless stick vacuum for just $72. The deal only runs today, so be sure to add to cart before the sale ends.
