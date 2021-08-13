Dyson Owners Say This $110 Cordless Stick Vacuum Is the 'Best Money They've Ever Spent'
Finding a vacuum cleaner for just over $100 on Amazon that shoppers compare to a Dyson seems too good to be true. Yet, that's just what shoppers say about this cordless stick vacuum cleaner with one saying the "suction power is even stronger than Dyson."
The Toppin 8-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum comes highly rated on Amazon as its fourth best-selling stick vacuum cleaner. It's designed with a powerful brushless motor that's great for picking up pet hair on all floor types. It has three suction modes, several attachments, and a three-step filtration system, including a HEPA filter, to really get the job done. It even has twice the suction power as its 6-in-1 predecessor.
The vacuum quietly runs for up to 34 minutes and charges in under five hours. It has a 180-degree rotating brush head, making it so easy to maneuver around your home. Plus, it seamlessly converts into a handheld vacuum cleaner to clean stairs, corners, and upholstery.
Buy It! Topping Cordless 8-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $109.99 with coupon (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
Reviewers continue to compare the affordable vacuum to high-end models. One shopper who has three Dyson vacuums says it's the "best money I've ever spent on a vacuum." Another said it's "extremely well built, easy to use, and performs beyond my expectations."
"The stick vacuum cleaner is powerful," one reviewer said. "It's perfect for keeping on my second floor in my home. I can get [bedrooms and hallways] done quickly and easily with this vacuum. It really has some power and sucks up all the animal hair and dirt. I love all the attachments to help get the work done. I can reach cobwebs up high and I can get under beds with the long stick. I've even used it to clean my car because the attachments make it easy with the slim attachment. Also, because it's cordless, it's so much easier to clean the stairs. It has a really nice HEPA filtration system, so I know I'm also getting all that dust."
If you don't have several hundred dollars to flesh out on a high-end vacuum cleaner, this top-rated cordless stick vacuum yields similar results for only $110 on Amazon.
