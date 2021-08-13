Dyson Owners Say This $110 Cordless Stick Vacuum Is the 'Best Money They've Ever Spent'

"The stick vacuum cleaner is powerful," one reviewer said. "It's perfect for keeping on my second floor in my home. I can get [bedrooms and hallways] done quickly and easily with this vacuum. It really has some power and sucks up all the animal hair and dirt. I love all the attachments to help get the work done. I can reach cobwebs up high and I can get under beds with the long stick. I've even used it to clean my car because the attachments make it easy with the slim attachment. Also, because it's cordless, it's so much easier to clean the stairs. It has a really nice HEPA filtration system, so I know I'm also getting all that dust."