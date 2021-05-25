So Many People Are Buying This $38 Bendable Stick Vacuum on Amazon That It’s Bound to Sell Out
Looking for a cheap new vacuum that’s lightweight, powerful, and reminiscent of a Dyson? You may want to snatch up this bendable option on Amazon before it sells out.
The Toppin Bendable Stick Vacuum launched on Amazon last month, and shoppers are so enamored by it that it’s already become the site’s fourth best-selling stick vacuum as of this writing. (With so many customer-favorite vacuums on the site, trust us, this is no easy feat.) The vacuum has a unique “bendable” feature, meaning that its tube can fold at a 90-degree angle, so it can easily glide under furniture and other hard-to-reach spots.
The Toppin model also has a sealed filtration system that can trap up to 99.99 percent of fine dust, a 23-foot power cord, and a tangle-free head attachment. It weighs just over 3 pounds, works on hardwood floors and low-pile carpets, and can be converted into a handheld vacuum.
Amazon customers are amazed at how easy the vacuum is to maneuver and how strong its suction power is for the price tag — many even rave that the Toppin is the “best affordable vacuum cleaner” they’ve tried.
If you “don't have $400 for a Dyson, this is the way to go,” one shopper wrote. “If you just use it on stairs, it pays for itself. I could not believe how fast the canister filled up, which means it was picking up stuff our other larger vacuums left behind. It is that good!”
Some customers have noted that they love it so much, they’re buying another one for a family member.
Another shopper wrote, “What a great little vacuum! I bought it to assist my Dyson cordless (because the battery doesn’t last long enough to get all my floors done) and this vacuum does just as good. I rarely write reviews, but this is such a great find for a great price. The cord is long, goes in/under hard to reach places, and lots of suction power — couldn’t be happier with my purchase.”
If you’re impressed by the Toppin Bendable Stick Vacuum, we recommend taking this reviewer’s advice: “Try it. You won’t regret it.”
