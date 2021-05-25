So Many People Are Buying This $38 Bendable Stick Vacuum on Amazon That It’s Bound to Sell Out

The Toppin Bendable Stick Vacuum launched on Amazon last month, and shoppers are so enamored by it that it’s already become the site’s fourth best-selling stick vacuum as of this writing. (With so many customer-favorite vacuums on the site, trust us, this is no easy feat.) The vacuum has a unique “bendable” feature, meaning that its tube can fold at a 90-degree angle, so it can easily glide under furniture and other hard-to-reach spots.