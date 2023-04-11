This Adorable Microwave Cleaner Quickly Steam Cleans 'Caked-On Food' — and It's Just $8 at Amazon

While vacuuming carpets and mopping floors are important spring cleaning chores, there are less obvious tasks that can get lost in the shuffle. It's easy to ignore microwave messes since they're often out of sight and out of mind (and a hassle to clean).

The Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner is a highly rated gadget that can help you clean the microwave in a matter of minutes — all with minimal effort on your part. What's more, the Angry Mama cleaner is on sale for just $8 at Amazon, which is the lowest price it's been in years.

Don't let its funny design fool you: The tiny gadget functions as a powerful steam cleaner. All you have to do is pop the hair off of Angry Mama's head, fill the body of the tool with a mixture of vinegar and water, place the top back on, then run it in the microwave for 5–8 minutes on high. As it runs, steam will blow out of the top of Angry Mama's head, softening and loosening the gunk that's stuck inside the microwave.

Once it's finished steaming, you'll easily be able to wipe messes away and have your microwave looking as good as new; no harsh chemicals or vigorous scrubbing is required. The brand recommends using 1/3 cup of water with an equal measurement of vinegar to create a cleaning concoction and even suggests adding lemon juice or a scented extract to make the process easier on the nostrils. Just be sure to handle Angry Mama by the "arms" after steaming since they won't get hot in the microwave.

With its adorable design and major functionality, it's no wonder the Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner has racked up more than 3,400 perfect ratings at Amazon. One shopper said it "works like magic," while another raved that it "saves a lot of time and muscle work." An additional user praised the cleaner's skills, which might come as a surprise to some based on its quirky appearance: "My husband laughed when I put it together, then he got impressed after it cleaned the yellow ceiling on our microwave."

A final reviewer wrote, "This product is simple to use, and it works amazingly." They explained that their microwave was "nasty," as it had "so much caked-on food" remnants. They continued, "I popped this baby in and then just wiped everything away as if it hadn't been baked into the sides for months. Fabulous."

Check "the microwave" off of your list of spring cleaning to-dos with the help of the Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner while it's on sale for 52 percent off at Amazon.

